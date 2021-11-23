Madrid surprises this fall, among other things, with the arrival of restaurant ‘Scandal’, located in the newly released Canopy by Hilton Madrid Castellana. The restaurant stands out, not only for its innovative proposal inspired by the most local cuisine, but also for its urban contemporary design, work of the interior designer Jaime Beriastain.

‘Escándalo’ offers, from the most classic Spanish tapas admired worldwide, such as Iberian ham croquettes or fried eggs, to the most refined dishes such as Josper-braised vegetables with feta cheese and romesco sauce or DO Sierra beef entrecotte from Guadarrama al Josper.

Ignacio Martínez, chef in charge of ‘Escándalo’, has been in charge of design a dining experience unique based on its local and Madrid nature. The concept of a single dish refers to a menu designed to be shared, lived and enjoyed.

A menu to adapt to anyone’s needs and which offers a large selection of garnishes and different sauces that accompany the main dish. His “healthier” side is reflected in the chef’s interest with healthy proposals like the fermented or the smoked in Josper oven that have a multitude of digestive benefits.

Thanks to all these elements, the Canopy Madrid Castellana restaurant ‘Escándalo’ has become a new place to be and place to eat From the capital. Following the hotel’s conception, the interior designer Jaime Beriastain has devised a wide and open space that offers the visitor a barrier-free environment.

‘Escándalo’ becomes a gastronomic meeting point that invites you to talk, relax, and in which its Madrid influence, highlighting the different artworks that hang on its walls and that represent iconic figures of the most cañí culture. In addition, an individual meal can become an appointment with its more than 4,000 books that the hotel makes available to the client and with which the interior designer has tried to position the hotel as a cultural symbol of the Azca neighborhood.

More information | Hilton and Canopy by Hilton

