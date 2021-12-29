Canon says goodbye to DSLR cameras for professionals in what it means to close an era for photography in general and for photojournalism in particular. The Japanese company confirmed the news through Fujio Mitarai, its president and CEO. In an interview with the newspaper Yomiuri shimbun (via PetaPixel), the manager indicated that the EOS-1D X Mark III is the latest of its kind and that – therefore – will not have a successor.

But beware this does not mean that Canon stops making all of its DSLR models. They will only abandon the production of new digital reflex cameras intended for professional use. At least for now. This means that, from now on, the “flag” models will be mirrorless.

“Market needs are rapidly shifting towards mirrorless cameras,” explained Mitarai. In this way, with no longer high-end DSLR models, Canon will change the approach for the development of its next flagships. However, the company will go through a transition period before finally saying goodbye to your professional DSLR line.

Indeed, the future of Canon’s top-of-the-line cameras will be in the realm of mirrorless models. But the Japanese company has clarified that the intention is not to say goodbye overnight to the historic EOS-1 series, which debuted in 1989. Canon has not yet set a specific date to stop manufacturing its DSLRs for professionals, but ensures that it will only be “in a few years”.

DSLRs for professionals to say goodbye to Canon’s camera catalog

Image: Canon

Canon’s determination to abandon development and production of new flagship DSLR cameras seems like a step in the logical direction. For years, mirrorless models have earned an increasingly important place in the photography market. And while there will likely never be a definitive outcome to the mythical battle DSLR vs. mirrorless, the industry seems to have made a decision, at least in the strictly professional sphere.

The big question in this story is when Canon (and the rest of the photographic industry benchmarks) will say goodbye to all of its DSLR models. According to the firm led by Fujio Mitarai, they are considering developing their next high-end model for professionals with RF mounts. So, if the company allocates more and more resources – be it time, effort or money – to the development of models mirrorless increasingly capable and advanced, it would only be a matter of time before reflex cameras have their final farewell.

For now, Canon’s EOS-1D X Mark III will face the next few years knowing that it is the last DSLR of its kind made by the Asian company. This camera has a 20.1 megapixel Full Frame CMOS sensor and is capable of recording 4K video at 60 frames per second. It is currently sold in Spain with a price higher than 7,400 euros.