Oncology.mx .-This unique experience will provide the latest updates on innovations driven by results shared at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting that took place from November 28 to November 2. December 2021.

In accordance with the company’s philosophy: Made for life, Canon Medical helps ensure powerful innovations released this year. Although AI-based technology for use in radiology is in its early stages of development, there are more AI algorithms and providers than there are combined imaging modalities.

During the event, he presented Precise IQ Engine (PIQE) DLR and the filter SilverBeam in the latest version of the edition Aquilion ONE / PRISM. PIQE, super-resolution deep learning reconstruction technology for cardiac CT scans, delivers exceptional cardiac CT image quality by maximizing spatial resolution without reducing low-contrast detectability or increasing dose.

SilverBeam, an energy filter that models the X-ray beam, provides high-quality, low-noise CT lung cancer screening images at the radiation dose closest to a typical chest X-ray exam.

Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition integrates artificial intelligence (AI) technology, powered by Altivity (Canon Medical’s bold new AI brand), into a wide-area CT platform, to maximize conventional and spectral CT capabilities that can be available with automated workflows, while providing deep clinical insights to help clinicians make more informed decisions throughout the patient care cycle.

“We’ve taken the Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition to the next level of deep intelligence with PIQE“, said Hisashi tachizaki, Vice President and General Manager of the CT Systems Division at Canon Medical Systems Corporation. “Canon Medical continues to advance what is possible with AI. With PIQE, we can now reveal more essential diagnostic information for cardiac CT scans, and SilverBeam enables ultra-low-dose CT lung cancer detection“.

DZ

To know more…