Exposure to cannabis, according to a new study, lowered sperm count and slowed sperm movement or motility, not just in directly exposed male mice, but also in their children.

The Washington State University study, published in the journal Toxicological Sciences, is based on other studies in humans and animals, and shows that cannabis can impair male reproductive function.

Mice

The current study uses more controlled circumstances than human studies, which often have to rely on surveys, and is the first known reproductive study to use vaporized whole cannabis in mice. What’s more, vaporized cannabis was used, which is the most common way humans use. Previous animal studies use other methods of administration such as injections of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of cannabis.

For this study, the researchers studied 30 adult male mice. They exposed 15 of them to cannabis vapor three times a day for ten days, an intense amount but mimicking the cannabis intake of frequent cannabis users. The researchers then compared sperm count and motility in those mice with the unexposed control group. They found that immediately after the exposure period, the sperm motility of the mice decreased and, after a month, sperm counts were lower.

The researchers crossed several of the male mice with unexposed females. Male progeny in the exposed group also showed decreased sperm count and motility. Children exposed to cannabis they also showed evidence of DNA damage and alterations related to sperm development.

However, a third generation, the grandchildren of exposed male mice, did not show the same impacts, suggesting that cannabis exposure affected second-generation mice at a developmental stage.

Human sperm counts have decreased by as much as 59% in recent decades, according to some estimates. There are likely many reasons for this decline, but this study adds to the evidence that cannabis use can be detrimental to male reproductive function.