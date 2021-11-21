For now, it is expected that in this period of legislative sessions, which end on December 15, the Chamber of Senators will issue the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis, as part of the mandate that the Supreme Court of Justice issued in March.

Elizalde added that the acceptance for the use of medicinal cannabis grew from 50 to 65% since 2016, the year in which the company that markets products with cannabidiol (CBD) started. For adult use, acceptance, according to company data, rose from 30 to 50%. However, he did not share figures on hemp, which is used in products that are already on the market, such as food supplements or makeup.

These are not the only uses. With hemp, which is the fiber that is extracted from cannabis plants, textiles or biofuels can also be developed. The problem is that in the legislation there is no differentiation between cannabis and marijuana, and the only thing there is a regulation for is for medicinal use.

“The medicinal issue is already overcome in Mexico, it is already a reality and has a regulation. And, although there are no perfect laws, with this we can work. Today, the industry is growing and is superior to other markets that offer business opportunities ”, commented Elizalde.

The medical cannabis market in Mexico will reach a value of $ 50 million by 2024 from an estimated value of $ 3.5 million this year, according to data from the German consultancy Statista.

Products that were already on the market

Lorena Beltrán, co-founder of Endonatura Labs and CEO of CannabiSalud, recalls that, since the regulation does not consider the herbal characteristics of products with less than 1% THC, the psychotropic active ingredient in marijuana, products such as food supplements, herbal remedies and foods or beverages with this compound will no longer have the over-the-counter feature that they obtained when the Union Congress approved the medicinal use of cannabis in 2017.

“At Endonatura Labs we decided to import raw materials, because in 2017 what was available was to process import permits. But the new government came in and now the new permits are being held, ”he says. The company resorted to an injunction to import raw materials and to be able to produce in Mexico.

During her participation, Janis White, co-founder of CBDbies, another Mexican company that markets CBD gummies and drops, comments that the first step in Mexico has been to break the taboos that have been generated around the use of cannabis and work to educate women. people who consume these products, which have grown during the pandemic.

The businesswoman adds that there is political will for regulation, but there are no clear definitions or guidelines for open trade. But he agrees with Elizalde that companies must promote knowledge about the plant with political players for Mexico to become the industry leader.

“The market is more than ready, there is a lot of demand and especially after last year, people began to prioritize their health. And with this we have seen an increase in interest in Mexicans, “he warned.