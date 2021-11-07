EFE.- Mexican champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez defeated American Caleb Plant by technical knockout in the eleventh round and unified the super middleweight title to become the first in boxing history to achieve it in that category.

Bout referee Russell Mora stopped the fight early in the eleventh round after Alvarez punished Plant with a series of blows to the head and body that had no reaction.

November 6, 2021. Photo: © Al Bello / Getty Images

Canelo Álvarez knocks out Caleb Plant. November 6, 2021. Photo: © Al Bello / Getty Images

Álvarez, 31, who left his mark at 57-1-2, 39 knockouts, now holds the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Association (WBA), World Organization (WBO) titles. ) and that of the International Federation (FIB), which was in the power of Plant and which places his record at 21-1, 12 wins achieved by fast track.

The Mexican champion, who took a bag of 40 million dollars, for the fight, also took the unbeaten one from Plant, who won 10 million dollars for the duel against Álvarez.

November 6, 2021. Photo: © Caroline Breham / EFE / EPA

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant meet at the conclusion of their fight for the super middleweight world championship title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. November 6, 2021. Photo: © Caroline Breham / EFE / EPA

The new unified champion had anticipated that he would knock out Plant in the ninth round, but at that moment was when the 29-year-old American fighter did the best boxing.