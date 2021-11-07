Saúl Álvarez became a guarantee of economic income for Las Vegas, as it is the favorite to win in today’s fight against the American Caleb Plant and it is estimated that it is also the reason that the large casinos and hotels in this city are already at full occupancy. What’s more, tickets to see Canelo vs Plant are selling like hot cakes and, even within hours of its start, resale grew with exorbitant prices that fans are paying.

The duel between Canelo and Plant has brought great benefits in the advertising strategy of the Hennessy company, one of the main sponsors and commercial partner of the Mexican.

According to Forbes magazine, Saúl Álvarez earns an additional $ 2 million a year from endorsements.

“Canelo really symbolizes that never stop, never settle mentality. We share many things with Canelo, which is fighting for what you believe in. Canelo fought for his family, for his culture, for his community, “said Derek Ruediger, Hennessy’s vice president of marketing during the weigh-in in Las Vegas.

The executive of the cognac company is very happy with the results of Canelo, as he is the 48th highest paid in the world in all sports in 2021, with 34 million dollars in profit last year alone.

This success, which adds more and more sponsorships, has made Saúl Álvarez the favorite tonight in Las Vegas bets, as he is up -900 (bet $ 900 to win $ 100), while Plant is +600 down (you win $ 600 for every $ 100 you bet on Plant).

The betting books also show that Alvarez is leading the fast lane with a -200, while the Mexican’s victory by decision is +210. Plant’s fast track win is at +1800. The tie pays +2200.

The price of Canelo vs Plant

According to official data, in the fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Álvarez would carry around 40 million dollars in his purse, since the fight will be governed by the Pay Per Event system, which consolidates the Mexican as the most lucrative fighter in boxing; while Plant would be guaranteeing about 10 million dollars, depending on what it generates in Las Vegas.

The fight is so anticipated that tickets were bought from 1,250 (25,426 pesos) to 5,000 dollars (101,706 Mexican pesos), depending on the area and proximity to the ring.

However, in some resale portals the access prices vary and, within hours of the start of the event, they offer tickets from 7 thousand dollars (about 150 thousand pesos) to 40 thousand dollars (about 800 thousand pesos).

According to the tickets available on the platform StubHub, the cheapest are located in the floor area, section A. Other prices are also found practically everywhere in the world. MGM Grand in Las Vegas. There are 3,900 dollars, 2,500 and the cheapest of 550 dollars.

