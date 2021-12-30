As it happened in 2019, the Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KO’s) and Eddy Reynoso they were selected by the prominent sports publication as Fighter and Trainer of the Year. Appointment that had not been previously achieved by a Mexican duo. In turn, this same appointment was also made by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The left crusader technique, the upper from the right and again crossed from the left, he solidly defeated the American Caleb Plant, who was waiting and provoking this fight throughout 2021, until it took place in November. It was on that occasion that he demonstrated in the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas be the best fighter on the ring.

The achievements do not stop here for the original of Guadalajara will look to become the first starter of the world in five divisions when he goes for the belt Cruiser (200 pounds) part of the World Boxing Council (WBC), owned by the Congolese Ilunga Makabu (28-2, 25 KO’s). The same that was already crowned champion in the categories: Superwelter (WBC, WBA and WBO), Medium (WBC, WBA and FIB), Super middleweight (WBA, WBO, WBC and IBF) Y Semicomplete (OMB).