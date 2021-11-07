It was not necessary to reach the cards, Canelo Álvarez took it upon himself from the first round to make it clear that his advantages were in strength and skills. that allowed him to cut the exits to a fighter who enjoyed the advantages of a boxing for legs and a privileged jab.

In a first round dedicated to the study, both Canelo and Plant focused on measuring each other. Plant using his legs to move laterally and using straight punches to keep a fighter who has a lot of punching power at bay.

In the second round the story began to change, as Plant began to car in the rhythm of Canelo and little by little the ring was sectioned until he was at the mercy of the Mexican on the ropes.

From the third onwards, Plant’s momentum – who was looking for the fourth defense of his crown – was undermined and little by little began to give due to the hooks to the Mexican’s body. There were ties, which Canelo avoided by throwing the uppercut, also a clash of heads, however the Mexican managed to be able to impose himself on one of the fighters with the greatest counterattack abilities.