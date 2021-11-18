At the WBC Convention in Mexico City, the Board of Governors voted unanimously for ‘el Canelo’ to go up to cruiserweight to try to become world monarch at 200 pounds (90.7 kilograms).

The proposal that Álvarez be promoted to cruises was suggested by the fighter’s coach and manager, Eddy Reynoso, in the open session of mandatory defenses at the Convention, in which he approved that David Benavidez fight for the interim super middleweight title.

‘Canelo’ would go against the Congolese Ilunga Makabu, with 28 victories, 25 before the limit, and a couple of defeats.

Without being present, Álvarez was one of the main figures of the Convention this day, when he presented the ticket for the national lottery draw dedicated to the champion that will take place this Tuesday night.

The president of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán, led the session on Tuesday in which the world rankings were debated and the work of the promoters who have tried to maintain boxing activity at all costs in times of pandemic was highlighted.

Canelo would have to go from the 76 kilograms with which he achieved the super middleweight belt to 90.7 to compete in another category

Several world boxing legends were present on Tuesday, including former world champion Roberto ‘Mano de piedra’ Durán, who told EFE that if he were an 18-year-old, he would be more dedicated to training and perhaps his career would last more than 30 years.

“Before it was harder and there was less money”said the great boxer, one of the symbols of sport in Latin America in the twentieth century.