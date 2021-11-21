Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez does not skimp when it comes to investing in his children. And to prove the recent party that he made for his little Saúl Adiel, where he threw the house out the window since there was even a fair, all to pamper his only boy who turned three years old.

The details of the event were revealed on social networks, where a video with excerpts from the party was published; There, you can see that the theme was Peter Pan, coupled with the fact that food and dessert tables, inflatables and the famous fair that he recreated for his little one can be seen.

Also, you can see a part where Saúl Adiel thanks the guests for accompanying him in his celebration, “I hope you have a lot of fun. Thank you dad and mom for my party,” said the son of the best pound for pound.

As expected, the party was attended by some personalities, such as the singer Julión Álvarez, who has a great friendship with the Mexican boxer.

In addition, the guests wore a black cap with the legend that said: “Adiel World”, which made reference to the theme of the party that was Peter Pan.

Who is Saúl Adiel’s mother?

It should be noted that the mother of little Saúl Adiel is Nelda Sepúlveda , a woman with whom the boxer had a relationship before marrying his current partner: Fernanda Gómez. In addition, Canelo himself has revealed that his son wants to follow in his footsteps in the world of boxing.