Canelo Álvarez already has a rival: he will seek the cruiserweight belt against Ilunga Makabu (Photo: Ed MULHOLLAND / AFP)

Saul Alvarez will look for a new record in his record, because this Tuesday Nov. 16 It was confirmed that the Guadalajara boxer will be measured against Ilunga Makabu, a boxer from the Democratic Republic of Congo and current cruiserweight monarch for the World Boxing Council (CMB).

This challenge will mean a new promotion for Canelo, who will have to go up at 200 pounds to be able to compete in this division and seek a fifth belt at a different weight, since he had previously been proclaimed world champion in welterweight, super welterweight, middle and super middleweight.

For this you will have to increase 24 pounds, about 14 kilograms, a new physical challenge for the boxer from Guadalajara, because in addition to climbing to the category of the Congolese, he will also have to deal again with height, since his rival will be 10 centimeters taller.

Ilunga Makabu, WBC cruiserweight champion (Photo: Twitter / @ WBCBoxing)

The fight will enter into a negotiation process between boxers, especially to define the economic aspect and venue; however, it is already approved by the organization that will award the belt and is scheduled to May or June 2022, according to the statement issued by the CMB.

“The Board of Governors of the World Boxing Council voted unanimously to approve Saúl Canelo Álvarez to fight for the WBC cruiserweight title, in May or June 2022.”

Minutes before the fight was approved, a video circulated on social networks where the coach of Canelo Alvarez, Eddy Reynoso, propose the fight before the board within the 59th WBC Convention, which was held at the Hotel Intercontinental Presidente in Mexico City.

Eddy Reynoso proposed the fight between Canelo and Makabu for the cruiserweight title at the 59th WBC Convention (Photo: Twitter / @ ChavaESPN)

“As a representative of the Canelo I am here to raise my voice and ask the World Boxing Council the next fight and look for the cruiserweight champion, Ilunga Makabu, give us the opportunity to seek the fight with the champion, after we unify the 168-pound titles, “said the coach, recently recognized as the best of the year at the same convention.

With this fight approved and waiting for the official date and venue to be announced, one of the collateral repercussions will be his resignation from the belt WBC super middle, so that from that date it will be vacant and who will be eligible for the title will be David benavidez.

The American fighter defeated by knockout Kyrone davis in seven rounds on November 13, extending his undefeated to 25 fights and emerging as one of the main candidates to challenge Saul Alvarez for the supremacy of the category.

Canelo Álvarez vs Ilunga Makabu, fight approved by the WBC for the cruiserweight title (Photo: Twitter / @ WBCBoxing)

“David Benavidez is approved to fight for the interim super middleweight title,” stated the World Boxing Council.

* Information in development