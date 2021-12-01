Candidiasis in men: causes, symptoms and treatment

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Candidiasis in men, as in women, is caused by Candida albicans. It is more common in the uncircumcised and its most characteristic symptom is itching.

Candidiasis in men is an infection caused by the fungus Candida albicans. It is more common in females, actually, but this does not exclude the possibility that males suffer from it.

The greater susceptibility in women is due to the fact that the vagina is a moist, covered area with a warm temperature, which allows the proliferation of the microorganism. In men, the greatest susceptibility occurs in those who are not circled.

What Causes Yeast Infection in Men?

The candida fungus, when it affects the penis, causes inflammation in the foreskin and glans, which is called balanitis. That is why the main manifestations of candidiasis in men are redness of the foreskin and glans, the appearance of red and white papules around the penis, the sensation of itching and burning, and the coating of the glans by a whitish coating.

There may be pustules (pus-filled papules) that cause pain when urinating or having sexual contact.

This infection starts locally, but itching can lead to the rupture of papules and pustules, leading to the spread of infection and irritation to surrounding areas such as the groin and scrotum.

The itching can be intense in this disease, leading to scratching with added sores.

Causes of yeast infection in men

Although yeast infection can be transmitted to men by having sexual contact with a woman with vaginal yeast infection, yeast infection in men it is not considered a sexually transmitted disease. Let’s see, then, what are the causes and common risk factors.

Immune system depression

Candida is part of the skin’s microbiota in small amounts, whose growth is controlled by the human defense system. In case of concomitant infections, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, chemotherapies, treatment with steroids or immunosuppressants, or any other condition that can weaken the immune system, there will be greater proliferation of the fungus.

Candidiasis in men, as mentioned above, can be caused by direct contact of the skin of the penis with an infected vagina for candida.

Glucose excess

Excess glucose is a risk factor for yeast infection in men, so suffering from diabetes makes them more prone to men, because the high concentration of sugar in the urine creates an environment that benefits the proliferation of the fungus.

Uncircumcision

Not having a circumcised penis favors candidiasis in men, since a covered area is maintained, with a warm and humid temperature that allows the growth of the fungus.

Alterations of the intestinal flora

Imbalances of the intestinal flora favor the proliferation of yeasts in feces, above normal. So any contact of the penis with any tissue or object that has passed through the anus can cause candidiasis in men.

On the other hand, these yeasts can also be expelled through the urinary tract, so they would have direct access to the glans.

Does intimate hygiene influence candidiasis in men?

Excessive grooming of the genital area, especially with irritants such as scented soaps, damages the bacterial flora of the skin. Thus, the natural barrier is weakened, allowing the entry of other microorganisms in greater numbers, such as candida.

What are the complications of yeast infection in men?

Inflammation of the glans and foreskin in candidiasis in man can lead to scars or adhesions on the penis. This causes pain and difficulty urinating.

In addition, the infection can travel up the urethra and enter the bloodstream, especially in cases where a urinary catheter has been used or in patients with severely weakened immune systems. Systemic infection generated by Candida albicans it is called candidemia.

Diagnosis

Candidiasis in man is diagnosed by observing the symptoms presented. Only in cases where it does not improve with the initial treatment is it necessary to cultivate the secretions of the affected area to confirm the species of the fungus. Confirmation by direct examination with potassium hydroxide can also be used.

The advantage of these confirmatory studies is that they allow, in addition to determining the species, to know by means of a antifungigram which antifungals the organism is sensitive to. This improves the treatment.

Treatment of yeast infection in men

Usually the infection subsides with topical antifungals. Only in some cases are oral drugs required.

Topical antifungals should be applied daily for 7 to 10 days. In case of no effect, antifungal agents are associated orally for 10 to 14 days, depending on the severity.

The most commonly used medications are oral ketoconazole, itraconazole, and fluconazole. Clotrimazole is common as a topical cream. If the condition is recurrent, a circumcision is considered, since it is usually a factor that limits infectious processes and protects the area from recurrences.

However, treatment does not guarantee that yeast infection in men will not return. For what is important accompany the approach with the maintenance of good intimate hygiene habits.

In case of having an active sexual life, the treatment should also be received by the couple.

Recommendations to avoid the proliferation of the fungus

In addition to proper intimate hygiene, the following is recommended:

Keep the penis area clean and dry. In case you are not circumcised, should be cleaned under the foreskin with soap and water and then return the foreskin to its usual position.

and then return the foreskin to its usual position. Do not wear hot, tight or wet clothing.

Use preferably cotton underwear .

. Use a condom and clean the intimate area after each sexual contact.

Candidiasis is treated with topical treatments. Oral medications are reserved for complex cases.

Yeast infection in men may be a sign of something else

Risk factors associated with candidiasis in men are depression of the immune system and poor hygiene of the intimate area. For the definitive eradication of the fungus joint treatment of the sexual partner is necessary, improve hygiene and rule out processes that may generate immune alterations, such as poorly controlled diabetes.

Candidiasis in men has occasionally been described as one of the earliest manifestations of undiagnosed diabetes. Hence, a detailed clinical study is essential when a man suffers from the infection.

