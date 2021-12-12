Candela Peña has dazzled again on the red carpet. The actress, who is always one of the stars of the events she attends, has once again trusted in what has become her leading firm Redondo Brand, the firm led by Jorge Redondo.





The Spanish brand is in fashion and has positioned itself as one of the favorites of celebrities and instagramers. And Candela is one of them, a stalwart of Redondo’s designs. That is why, once again, she has chosen a tailor-made creation exclusively for her, especially for this occasion, signed by Redondo Studio.

Candela has dressed up in a wonderful mini dress made of crepe with a tulip hem, with maxi sleeves made of taffeta in the shape of a bow with a double train, also in taffeta. A spectacular model that has been combined with low-cut black sandals with Aquazzura and white gold and diamond earrings Bárcena.

Photos | Gtres