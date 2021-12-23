From Texas, passengers between Mexico City and Houston more than doubled, adding between January and October of this year more than 789,000 travelers, 132% more than in the same period of 2019, with the highest moment between the first and the second quarter of the year, when vaccine tourism triggered this market. In addition, the flights that go from Dallas Fort Worth and Houston to Cancun also had growth compared to before the pandemic, of 22% and 7%.

For José Ricardo Botelho, general director and CEO of the Latin American Air Transport Association (ALTA), the strength of Mexico and destinations such as Cancun has been in the openness that has been maintained at the borders, and that has not been the case of markets that are still declining, such as Europe.

“Of the countries that did not close borders, Mexico is an example, Brazil is also an example, and Colombia began with some measures and then closed borders,” he explains. “But the protocols established by the industry, by ICAO, were followed and they showed in the results.”

Alejandro Calligaris, Despegar’s country manager in Mexico, believes that destinations like Cancun were already coming from a boom that was further fueled by the pandemic.

“With COVID-19, the destinations that were most searched for coincide with the destinations that were sold the most, outdoor destinations, beach destinations, such as Cancun, Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta and Huatulco, are highly sought after,” he says.

National routes, still decayed

Within the domestic market, the main routes prior to the pandemic have practically been maintained, although with traffic still declining.

This has been the case of the Mexico-Cancun route, which, despite being the one with the highest traffic within the country, has a 12% lower flow compared to 2019.

For urban and business markets, such as flights from Mexico City to Monterrey and Guadalajara, the drop has been more drastic. While flights with the royal capital remain the second largest route in the country, they still have a drop of 42% compared to 2019, while to the capital of Guadalajara they maintain a 45% decrease.

Meanwhile, regional routes in cities such as San Luis Potosí and Hermosillo remain contracted. “The destinations that are a little more corporate are the ones that have lost the most and that is going to be one of the trends towards 2022”, considers Calligaris.

Towards the following year, specialists foresee that a similar rhythm will be maintained and, in the face of threats such as the omicron variant of COVID-19, it is hoped that there will be no new mobility restrictions.

“The main challenge we currently have is that decisions [de cierre de fronteras] They are based on science, because the airline industry has the protocols, the established measures, ”says Botelho. “It has to be done in accordance with a risk assessment. The information is important, as well as the recognition of the vaccines that are applied in other countries ”.