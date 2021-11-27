It is a long-term bet, but one that begins to give reasons for hope. Therapeutic vaccines to cure cancer are in full development and a French company involved in this race is confident that it will come to fruition.

In the Strasbourg laboratories of Transgene, viruses do not get a bad press, quite the contrary. Researchers at this immunotherapy firm care for and develop them to attack tumor cells.

His strategy is to transform these viruses to produce tumor antigens that would allow the immune system to activate and produce the appropriate response in cancer patients or in those who risk a relapse.

The viral vectors used by Transgene are from a cowpox family. It is in some way a return to the origins: it was using this virus that the British British physician Edward Jenner made the first smallpox vaccine at the end of the 18th century.

“We know how to modify it very easily and produce it on a large scale,” explains Johann Foloppe, a researcher at the pharmaceutical company.

It all starts in the huge laboratories of this biotech company near Strasbourg with the production of the base material, the viral vector.

“We attenuated the virus, which will still be able to replicate, but we took away some functionalities so that it only does so in tumor cells,” says the scientist.

– Educate the immune system –

It is an engineering work that reflects advances in gene therapy. And there is still more: scientists provide this viral vector with additional functions to activate the immune system in cancer cells.

Then it takes countless steps to grow these vectors and verify their effectiveness.

In the histology laboratory, scientists observe whether or not immunity against tumor cells previously taken from patients is activated.

If all goes well, on your screens, these cancer cells, represented in blue, are gradually covered with red or purple dots that represent the lymphocytes that kill the tumor.

Therapeutic vaccines, which can use different technologies such as the messenger RNA on which the Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna anticovid vaccines are based, are of increasing interest to the research and biotechnology sector.

“They rest on the same principle: educate the immune system to look for abnormalities it does not act on,” explains Professor Christophe Le Tourneau, head of the department of early clinical trials at the Curie Institute and principal investigator of a trial with Transgene.

“A cell becomes tumor by the modification of its DNA. These modifications should be detected, but they are not. We must make the immune system understand, thanks to the vaccine, that they are dangerous,” adds the scientist.

It is a competitive sector in which firms such as Moderna or BioNTech also operate. The American society Dendreon has already started to market a treatment for prostate cancer.

Transgene works on various projects. Among them is one in phase 2 human trials, “TG4001”, to fight cancer caused by human papillomavirus (HPV). Using HPV antigens, they educate the immune system to recognize and destroy tumor cells.

The biotechnology company also develops “myvac”, personalized vaccines especially against ovarian cancer that use genetic mutations from the same tumor. To do this, they use artificial intelligence that determines which genetic mutations to integrate into the viral vector.

On Monday, Transgene published first positive results for a phase 1 clinical trial, showing that the immune systems of the first patients had been activated.

But “immune response does not mean clinical efficacy”, Professor Le Torneau wisely recalls that, even so, he believes that therapeutic vaccines can be a revolution for patients.

