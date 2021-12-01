Oncology.mx.- 70% of cancer cases in Mexico are detected in advanced stages, which reduces the chances of curing them and makes their treatment more expensive. In contrast, patients detected early and who access appropriate treatments, have the possibility to heal.

The treatment the patient receives will depend on the type of cancer and its stage. Among the most common are chemotherapy and radiation therapy. However, each patient can have different adverse effects as a result of their cancer. These vary from person to person, even between people receiving the same treatment. This type of complications is also known as cancer associated diseases.

The severity of side effects varies from person to person. Cancer patients should be aware of these complications and stay alert to discuss with their doctor and seek to prevent or control them. Once patients receive chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, they can face diseases such as neutropenia, anemia, and bone complications.

Anemia is characterized by a decrease in red blood cells, which represents hemoglobin levels considered mild, moderate and severe. A person with cancer can develop anemia for many different reasons; one of the most common causes is cancer treatment.

Neutropenia is the decrease in the amount of circulating neutrophils in the blood (decrease in white blood cells that defend us against infections). This condition is one of the riskiest side effects of chemotherapy.

For its part, febrile neutropenia is a medical emergency and is associated with an increased risk of hospitalization and use of intravenous antimicrobial drugs. Therefore, there are treatments to combat neutropenia, in the prophylactic and therapeutic approach, reducing the possibility of suffering from the disease; Furthermore, there are currently devices that allow the application of the drug without the need to return to the hospital.

In these cases, doctors recommend the use of drugs based on scientific evidence of the effectiveness and safety of the treatment, the doctor said. Julio César Garibay Díaz, Medical Oncologist Hospital MAC Puebla.

Cancer-related bone complications weaken the bones and can lead to fractures if not caught early. On the other hand, treatments often reduce or slow the growth of bone metastases (bone complications) and can help with any symptoms.

In this context, the Salvati AC Foundation’s mission is to recover and improve the quality of life of cancer patients and their families. Regarding diseases associated with cancer, it maintains the task of informing patients, their families, doctors and the general public through campaigns in order to sensitize them.

RGP