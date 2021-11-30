Cancer and physical, psychological, emotional, medical and family support are directly related, since a person suffering from a disease where his body is seeking to end it through the growth of abnormal cells that multiply uncontrollably and expand throughout the body, invading nearby tissues undoubtedly needs a complete support team to be able to get ahead.

Cancer, as mentioned above, is a mutation of malignant cells that have the body’s capacity for expansion and movement, causing normal body tissue to be destroyed and spread throughout the body, significantly deteriorating the body and causing reactions. adverse to common and current situations. There are many times of cancer and the support will depend on each one of them, but in general terms, for each patient with this condition, a group of specialists is assigned before, during and after treatment.

This has been a fairly successful strategy used by health centers, since support is essential in this process of recovery and treatment of cancer. Here are the medical personnel that might be involved:

Oncologist Surgeon: He is a specialist doctor with the ability to extract or remove tumors or parts of the body that are directly affecting the health of the patient, in this case he is the one who performs the procedures to treat cancer

Dermatologist: In the branch of skin care, there are many sub-branches that are directed to the type of disease to be treated, in the case of cancer, a professional with the ability to determine and diagnose the correct procedure for people suffering from Cancer.

Dietitian: Experts in the area of ​​nutrition are also involved in the process of a person suffering from cancer, since the correct diet before, during and after treatment is essential to obtain the desired results, which is not to have cancer cells in the body .

Dosimetry specialist: This specialist is undoubtedly one of the most important, since he is in charge of planning the amount of radiation therapy required to effectively treat cancer.

These are some of the specialists involved in the process, since it will significantly depend on the type of cancer that is suffered, in addition, support from family members, psychology specialists and support groups that make the process be less painful and bearable.