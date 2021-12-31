According to the organizers of CES 2022 in this edition, 30% of the guests who had confirmed are international and the majority come from Canada, Mexico, Europe, Japan and South Korea; However, they admitted that the presence of Chinese users and companies will be limited, since the restrictions of the Asian country apply a very long quarantine, both to leave and to enter.

“We know that many will have to follow the events online and for this we will have a special platform to which users who cannot come to Las Vegas can connect, to whom they can travel. What we ask is that they download the application of the event and put your vaccination certificate inside, as this will be an element that we will be evaluating inside the showroom ”, Karen Chupka, vice president of the CTA, said at the event’s presentation.

However, with the advance of the new strain of COVID-19, omicrón, the cancellation of companies and flights haunts the event, which could be canceled.

Among the companies that have canceled so far are: Meta, Amazon, Intel, Google, Microsoft, Hisense, IBM, Panasonic, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Pinterest and Twitter and among the statements of the corporations for declining the invitation is him concern in containing a new wave of infections.

“The health and safety of our employees, partners and customers is always our top priority. After consultation with health authorities and aligned with Intel’s security policy, our plans for CES 2022 will become solely a live digital experience. “said the company.

Hisense is also another of the companies that generated a change of plans, because although they were going to have a presence in the central hall, as well as a press conference on January 4, they announced this Thursday that the conference will be completely virtual “to guarantee the health and safety of our team “.