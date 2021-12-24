EFE.- A Canadian court denied this Thursday the request for the release of Eduardo León Trauwitz, a Mexican general accused of fuel theft, in his extradition trial, reported this Thursday the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) of Mexico.

“The Court found that the high risk of flight, the seriousness of the probable crimes committed in Mexico andl patrimonial damage caused to the Mexican State, are sufficient elements to keep him imprisoned during his extradition process, “the Prosecutor’s Office detailed in a statement.

The court that made the decision was the Supreme Court of the Province of British Columbia based in Vancouver, Canada.

“The support that the Government of Canada has provided to Mexico is an example of international solidarity against crime and impunity, “concluded the FGR statement.

On December 17, Canadian authorities arrested General Trauwitz, who was responsible for Pemex security in the previous government and is accused of fuel theft, known in Mexico as “huachicol”.

“At the request of the FGR, Mr. Eduardo” L “has just been detained by the Canadian authorities to begin his extradition process,” the Public Ministry announced in a brief statement.

Trauwitz is accused of being allegedly “the protector of the huachicol within Pemex” during the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) together with a group of accomplices already prosecuted who “covered up and protected” this practice from within the state oil company Mexican.

Mexico requested the general’s extradition on November 12, 2019, which “allowed the Canadian authorities to fully comply with the request, which demonstrates the excellent bilateral relations with that country,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

In 2019, a federal judge ordered the prosecution of three military employees of Pemex on suspicion of collaborating with criminal groups in the theft of hydrocarbons, who were later arrested.

The defendants were subordinates of General Eduardo León Trauwitz, who headed the Subdirectorate of Strategic Safeguarding of Pemex, precisely in charge of preventing the theft of fuel.

According to the investigations of the FGR, this group of soldiers and other people in Pemex collaborated with criminal groups to illegally steal fuel from the pipelines of the state oil company.

When President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assumed power at the end of 2018, he deployed the military in Pemex pipelines to stop fuel theft.

The Government of Mexico maintains that the theft of fuel caused losses of 65,000 million pesos annually (about 3,400 million dollars) throughout the country.

