EFE.- Canada announced this Monday the detection of two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in its territory, which would be the first two known in America.

The health authorities of the Canadian province of Ontario reported this Monday in a press conference that these two cases, detected in Ottawa, They are two individuals who came to the country from Nigeria.

In addition, two other people in the town of Hamilton, about 60 kilometers southwest of Toronto, are suspected of being infected with the Omicron variant.

Canada on Friday banned foreigners from seven southern African countries, including Nigeria, from entering the country.

The nations affected by the decision are South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

Ontario province medical director Kieran Moore told the news conference that Canada has located 375 people who recently traveled from those seven African countries.

These individuals have been quarantined and are being tested for Covid-19.

Moore added that Ontario wants federal authorities to impose a mandatory Covid-19 test on all travelers arriving in Canada, not just those from southern Africa.

Several countries have again announced the closure of their borders as cases spread around the world against the Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa.

So far, cases have been found in several nations ranging from Australia to Portugal and Canada, through Hong Kong, Israel, Austria and the United Kingdom, among others.

