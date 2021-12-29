The sateliteAlthough it continues to lose subscribers, it continues to offer the advantage of being present in a multitude of buildings and communities. Also has dozens of free channels availableincluding some spanish and some foreigners from countries like Germany or France. However, are those in the DTT among them?
If you have the satellite contracted with Movistar, or you have pay TV from an operator, you will have seen that there are the main DTT channels. In the case of the satellite, Movistar offers La 1, La 2, Antena 3, Telecinco, Cuatro, LaSexta, Clan, Neox, Nova, Aragón Sat, Canal Sur Andalucía, Extremadura TV, Galicia TV HD, 24h, Divinity, Baby TV, Boing, Energy, Barça TV, Gol , Be Mad, FDF, Disney Channel and Teledeporte.
Of all of them, yesOnly the six main DTT channels have a version in HD, while the rest are seen in SD. This is due to the limited DTT spectrum currently in Spain. In addition, with the exception of the regional channels, all are encoded, so it is necessary to be a subscriber to view them.
Astra 19.2E: almost all DTT is encrypted
The majority of antennas in Spain are aimed at Astra 19.2E, which is the satellite from which all the channels currently offered by Movistar + are broadcast. Until a few years ago, some communities were oriented to Astra and others to Hispasat, but after the expiration of the contract with Hispasat, Movistar + is only seen in Astra.
However, in some satellites there are free DTT channels, although not all. For example, in Hispasat they continue to see Spanish channels. Specifically, in Hispasat 30.0W, we find channels such as Aragón TV HD and Teledeporte. Besides in Hispasat, there are also other Spanish DTT channels open in Hot Bird 13B, as is the case with the channel 24 Hours HD, and TVE Internacional HD.
Therefore, we see that it is not possible to see more than a few channels that broadcast on DTT for all of Spain, as is the case of Teledeporte or 24 Horas. Having free-to-air DTT channels via satellite would allow more people to enjoy terrestrial television channels even in areas where there are no repeaters or there is poor coverage. When Movistar + pays for the Astra slots that these channels occupy, it is logical that they broadcast closed.
The DTT channels that can be seen in open air
In short, the complete list of channels in Spain that are currently broadcasting free on the different satellites and that can be seen on DTT in an equivalent way is as follows:
- International TVE (Hot Bird)
- 24 Hours HD (Hot Bird)
- Canal Sur Andalucía (Astra)
- Teledeporte (Hispasat)
- Aragon HD TV (Hispasat)
- Extremadura TV (Astra)
- Galicia TV HD (Astra)