If you have the satellite contracted with Movistar, or you have pay TV from an operator, you will have seen that there are the main DTT channels. In the case of the satellite, Movistar offers La 1, La 2, Antena 3, Telecinco, Cuatro, LaSexta, Clan, Neox, Nova, Aragón Sat, Canal Sur Andalucía, Extremadura TV, Galicia TV HD, 24h, Divinity, Baby TV, Boing, Energy, Barça TV, Gol , Be Mad, FDF, Disney Channel and Teledeporte.

Of all of them, yesOnly the six main DTT channels have a version in HD, while the rest are seen in SD. This is due to the limited DTT spectrum currently in Spain. In addition, with the exception of the regional channels, all are encoded, so it is necessary to be a subscriber to view them.

Astra 19.2E: almost all DTT is encrypted

The majority of antennas in Spain are aimed at Astra 19.2E, which is the satellite from which all the channels currently offered by Movistar + are broadcast. Until a few years ago, some communities were oriented to Astra and others to Hispasat, but after the expiration of the contract with Hispasat, Movistar + is only seen in Astra.