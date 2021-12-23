Is about Boost, a new technology that allows drivers to send additional requests to pick them up at a specific point. Taking into account that approximately 85% of people do not reside near a central transport hub, BlaBlacar’s new ‘Boost’ technology offers passengers an increased chance of finding trips close to them in a more direct and efficient way . Thanks to Boost, BlaBlaCar has already created more than 14,000 meeting points, out of a total of 70,000 that the app has in our country.

In this way, and with the trips started, at least partially, the application chooses that now those who request a trip can do it as if it were a taxi (with nuances). Thus, it has introduced a new tool so that drivers can receive reservation requests once the journey has started .

Coinciding with the BlaBlaCar 12th anniversary In Spain, the shared travel platform has wanted to incorporate new functions for all users, both the drivers who organize a journey and the passengers themselves who move from one point to another.

How is it

The aim of BlaBlaCar was to end the year by connecting 90% of the 8,000 Spanish municipalities, making the shared car help to better connect the territory, helping people to travel directly, economically and safely. And with Boost, the application tool, you opt for it.

And it is that almost a 15% of Spaniards You are already a BlaBlaCar user, a percentage that rises to 37% in the case of young people between 18 and 35 years old. The average distance they travel on each shared trip is 270 kilometers, 14 kilometers more than in 2020, at an average price of 12 euros per trip.

In this way, technology seeks for the user to have all the comforts. Thus, this provision is part of a set of new functions developed by the company that has reinforced its efforts in innovation during the health crisis. To do this, as explained, the simplest way is to write the exact address of the place where we want to stop, just as we would with a taxi or VTC services.

Now it will be possible to customize the route

At the same time, and in case we do not know the destination, it will be BlaBlacar itself that will make us some suggestions with places that are easy to reach by public transport. As an alternative, we can also choose a location on the map.

It will be through the same Boost of BlaBlaCar, with which it has approached travelers and passengers thus introducing other new functions. These will make it possible customize the route To find travelers along the way, export their trips in your GPS to be able to pick up passengers easily, as well as those who are iOS users can switch the application to dark mode to save battery.

The network ensures that currently two-thirds of the trips published on its website have no direct equivalent in means of transport such as train or bus. However, it indicates that the launch of the new system will add thousands of possible meeting points.