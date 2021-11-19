Keep in mind that Duo does not work if you use Chromecast with a TV that does not support Android TV. We can use a USB microphone connected to our Android TV to transmit audio, but we cannot use the remote to transmit audio to Duo calls. Finally, if we are going to use a decoder on our Android TV, we must connect the camera to its USB port.

Google TV is the interface for Android TV that is powered by machine learning and Google’s artificial intelligence relying on the virtual assistant Google Assistant, but it has not been a replacement for Android TV. For just over a year, Google Duo has been available for Android TV from Google Play and is used to make and receive calls when the application is open on our television.

Duo Settings on Android TV

Once we have everything we need to make a call with Google Duo, what we will have to do next is download the app through Google Play Store on our TV and install it. Once we have downloaded the app, we will have to log in with our Google account and follow the configuration instructions that will appear on the screen.

When we finish the setup process we can now try to make a call with Duo. The operation is very similar to what we can have with the application with our mobile or tablet. As simple as selecting a contact or group and selecting at the bottom if we want to make a voice call or a video call. It is important to bear in mind that if we want to receive a call we will have to have the Duo application open on our Android TV, on the contrary, the call or video call will not reach us.

In addition, this application allows us to see what the person who is calling us is doing (if it is a video call) even before answering. In the event that a contact we do not know is trying to contact us, we can see what they are doing and decide whether or not we answer the call. The application also supports group calls so we can use it for any work conference or to make a meeting of friends from a distance.