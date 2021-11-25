Being an MVNO, Digi uses the network of Movistar mobile and fiber optic coverage. Its coverage has been limited to the Community of Madrid, since it is now available throughout Spain. At least that is what the operator assures, although some users state otherwise through comments in different forums and social networks. It was in July 2021 when a global agreement was reached, as is often the case in these cases, which allows Digi Mobil to offer its fiber services to all Spanish homes where Movistar has the infrastructure installed.

How to check Digi Mobil coverage

Digi currently has little own infrastructure to provide mobile and fiber coverage and, as we have already mentioned, it uses the Movistar network to provide service. The only way to check if we have coverage with Digi is through the search engine on their website.

Within the Digi website there is no specific section to consult the coverage, but we can see it simulating a hiring and following these steps: