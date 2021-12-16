Can you get pregnant with precum?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

The precum has a composition similar to semen, however, it does not contain sperm. So how can you get pregnant with this fluid?

Last update: December 16, 2021

Pre-seminal fluid is a colorless, liquid, viscous fluid that occurs in men before ejaculation. It is expelled through the urethra, like semen and urine, and is visualized at the tip of the penis when the man is highly aroused. For many there is the question of whether it is possible to get pregnant with precum. So here we analyze it.

In composition it is similar to semen. It occurs before ejaculation because it has multiple functions. Did you know that it can transmit infections and cause pregnancy? We will explain why.

What is precum?

The precum is also known as preseminal fluid, pre-ejaculatory fluid or cowper fluid. It is produced mainly by Cowper’s glands or bulbourethral glands, which are located at the root of the penis, with contribution from the glands of Littre, which are part of the tissue of the urethra.

The composition is similar to semen, produced by the testicles and released during ejaculation. They share alkaline phosphatase, but differ fundamentally in that the precum does not contain sperm.

The pre-ejaculatory fluid is released through the urethra when the man is aroused, with the function of enhancing sexual activity and facilitating reproduction. Its release is prior to ejaculation, as the name implies.

The amount of precum that is produced depends on each man. In some cases, no pre-ejaculatory fluid is produced, while in others it can be up to 5 milliliters.

The precum differs from semen in sperm, as it does not contain them.

What are the functions of this fluid?

Being a viscous fluid, the precum It is the lubricant of men during sexual intercourse, acting in a similar way to the vaginal mucus produced by women. On the other hand, it also lubricates the walls of the urethra, facilitating the flow of semen, which is much more viscous.

On the other hand, facilitates the survival of sperm, Because it neutralizes the residual acid in the urine remains and improves the pH of the vagina. By modifying the vaginal environment, it promotes sperm survival.

If it does not contain sperm, how can precum cause pregnancy?

Pre-cum can cause pregnancy, although the chances of this happening are very low. Pre-ejaculatory fluid does not normally contain sperm, but may contain sperm from cross contamination.

Multiple studies have been conducted, in which it has been found that between a 17% and a 41% of the men involved had sperm in their precum. It is because of that the method of interrupted intercourse is not recommended at all as a contraceptive method, since the pre-ejaculatory fluid will most likely come into contact with the vagina.

Semen, urine, and precum exit through the same tube: the urethra. Therefore, the pre-ejaculatory fluid can be contaminated with the remains of sperm that are in the urethra, allowing the fertilization of an egg.

This happens when there was a previous (recent) ejaculation of semen and you did not urinate afterwards. The sperm remains remain in the urethra and are carried away by the precum.

In addition, simple contact of the unprotected genitalia with any sexual fluid, including precum, is sufficient to transmit sexually transmitted infections, such as HIV, chlamydia, or genital herpes.

Condoms remain the barrier method of choice to prevent sexually transmitted infections from pre-cum or semen.

Is it possible to reduce the chances of pregnancy due to precum?

Has been shown that the precum does not contain sperm if there were at least two previous days in which you did not ejaculate; just like when you urinate before taking the sample. That is why it is recommended to urinate before having sex.

On the other hand, there is a high risk of acquiring sexually transmitted infections because this fluid can contain bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms. That is why, adding risks, the interrupted intercourse method is not a reliable contraceptive strategy.

It is advisable to use other contraceptive methods: barrier, mechanical or hormonal. The first to avoid sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies, and the latter only to avoid getting pregnant, either by semen or pre-cum.

It might interest you …