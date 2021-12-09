During the Christmas season, joy abounds. The contagious nature of joy often extends to your patients, who value the doctor-patient relationship. When (small) gifts reflect cultural traditions or express gratitude, accepting them can strengthen your professional bond.

However, some gifts are inappropriate to accept.

Accepting gifts from patients is a complicated matter that requires careful consideration by the physician.

Limits must be set. An alternative to accepting gifts is to encourage your patients to make charitable contributions.

These charitable donations can be small and affordable.

But doctors cannot accept:

Gifts that influence decision making. This goes both ways: you cannot accept gifts for this reason, nor can you give gifts of value to a buyer, supplier, or patient. Any tips, cash, or cash equivalents (for example, cash, gift cards, or gift certificates).

There are some exceptions. Employees can accept:

A gift from a provider if the total value is less than $ 100 (and does not exceed an aggregate limit of more than $ 100 per year per provider). *PRICES IN DOLLARS. Perishable foods (for example, fruit baskets and cookie sheets) from vendors. The perishable item may exceed the $ 100 limit if the perishable item is intended to be shared with the employee’s department. Employees may accept token gifts of appreciation from patients other than cash. Unsolicited gifts of modest value, modest value would be small tokens of appreciation under the $ 75 value (eg, handmade goods, flowers, fruit baskets). They can be accepted from patients and their families as long as the gift is not related to past or anticipated preferential treatment (ie, it is given without expecting anything in return). Perishable food in excess of $ 75 may be accepted, provided the food is shared with other members of the recipient’s department or unit.

EXTRA CONSIDERATIONS

The AMA cautions that physicians should be sensitive to the monetary value of the gift before accepting it. If the gift is too expensive, the doctor should politely object and explain that it is not advisable to accept the gift. A good measure of whether a gift is excessively large or expensive is whether the doctor would be uncomfortable or embarrassed if colleagues were informed of the gift.

Gifts should not be attached to patient expectations, according to the AMA. All patients must be treated fairly, and accepting a gift basket in exchange for a medical excuse is unethical and undermines the dynamics of the doctor-patient relationship.

Finally, the WADA advises that physicians should not accept gifts that could cause financial hardship for the patient.

