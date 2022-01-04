An optimistic scenario, according to Alain Fischer, responsible for the vaccination campaign in France. “Perhaps we are witnessing a beginning of evolution towards a more banal virus, like many others that we already know,” he declared on Monday.

Natural immunity, together with the effect of vaccines, would cause the entry into a much less severe phase of the global pandemic.

“There is hope,” says epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet. “Sars-CoV-2 could join the other human coronaviruses that cause colds and sore throat every winter,” he explains.

“We are not yet close. We can foresee that new variants will appear, but our immunity will be strengthened over time, either by natural infection or with booster doses of the vaccine,” he says.

But before that there will foreseeably “a high number of infections in the population,” said the director of the Israeli Ministry of Health, Nachman Ash on Sunday.

New variant?

The risks to overburdened healthcare systems are high. Although more benign, the impact of omicron is yet to be determined. And if there are new variants, herd immunity may be clouded by more deaths.

“I continue to hope that the virus will eventually look like the other cold coronaviruses, perhaps in the next two years,” says Julian Tang, virologist and professor at the University of Leicester, quoted by the British organization Science Media Center.

“If we want to start learning the lessons of the recent past of this pandemic, the first thing to remember is that it is highly unpredictable“Epidemiologist Antoine Flahault explained to AFP.

In his view, the concept of herd immunity is “purely theoretical”.

I remain hopeful that the virus will eventually look like the other cold coronaviruses

“It seems that immunity from vaccines protects effectively against severe forms of the disease, but not all vaccinated equally,” he explains.

“Naturally acquired immunity appears to also provide a kind of protection, particularly against severe forms, although nothing is entirely clear,” he adds.

Flahault, who currently heads the Institute for Global Health in Geneva, believes that all possibilities remain open, including a larger-than-anticipated impact from the omicron variant, or simply the emergence of new mutations.

“I am persuaded that it will not be the last wave“estimated on Sunday Eric Caumes, former head of the infectious diseases service at the La Pitié Salpêtrière hospital in Paris.” But perhaps it will be the last with this intensity, “he says.