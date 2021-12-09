According to him IBM Institute for Business Value Global Report of this year, it was found that the common denominator of the interviewed population is more enthusiastic about Christmas than they had compared to the previous year, however, this fury is not enough so that consumption intentions have been registered, such as those obtained before the pandemic began. The pollster standardized the opinion of 13,000 adults in nine countries, where they took into account the Latin American perspective with the inclusion of Brazil and Mexico, being able to conclude that increased vaccination rates and the increasingly permissive measures of restrictions, has not been enough for most to consider traveling and socializing as a plan for the last month of the year. According to Carlos Capps, leader of the Retail, Consumer, Health and Agriculture industries at IBM Consulting for Latin America: “The challenges facing brands and retail businesses are more complex than when the pandemic began. Customers have gotten more techy, investigating more with each purchase and emphasizing the experience (…) those with better adaptability and greater power of innovation will have more possibilities to prevail ”.

The report relates that despite a notable demand for local products and merchants, online shopping maintains leadership as the preferred option by consumers, noting that 43% of the surveyed population would make their purchases through these channels. What allows us to anticipate these statistics is that hackers will be attentive to those users who do not take into account the necessary measures for their security, That is why we present you the decalogue for online purchases that also takes into account the use of cryptocurrencies in a responsible and safe way.

Despite the fact that the browser’s encryption is increasingly robust, credit card details should not be cached. This means that the browser must be configured to clear the session information, history data, cache and cookies when exiting. This also allows for a clean session at each entry, always having to log in to the applications that require it, this prevents the hacking suffered by a user of the official Metamask forum.

When opening an email, pay attention if any package starts to be downloaded, This can be used to install some type of Trojan whose function is to identify the key data stored on the computer, this is achieved by extracting autocomplete information from the users in the browser, despite the aforementioned regarding the complexity of the system. encryption.

Credit cards are much safer for online purchases, since they have better security systems and if it is compromised, suspicious activity will be reported to the bank and there will be no risk to the main bank account. Platforms like Binance, They allow you to have different wallet addresses that can be adapted according to the payment method to be used with the specific amount to be deposited, thus There will be no additional consumption charges in case the transaction is compromised.

If you don’t remember placing an Amazon order, it probably wasn’t. These types of electronic frauds are the most common within emails, since they present links that are responsible for extracting personal information and thus having access to your bank account, cryptocurrencies or cold wallets.

Have different email addresses For each account in which there is a deposit of value, it can be complex, however, this prevents personal information between accounts from being mixed. In this way, if any account is compromised, the others will not be put at risk.

You may have actually won a discount coupon, code or even that a store is rewarding your consumer loyalty. Nevertheless, you should always check where the address comes from, If it matches the official address of the store that offers the service and finally, do not open it directly from the mail, if necessary, log in to the account linked to the application that sends the coupon and its veracity is confirmed there.

If the use of different emails is complex, having to remember each of the passwords for each of the different platforms that you are going to use, It can be even more complex, especially if we want to apply these tips to our elderly relatives. Having a notebook where passwords are jotted down can be helpful, however, trusting that method to be foolproof is not something that should be created out of habit in a more digitized age. Opting for the password manager is always a good option.

When was the last time you verified an address that came from an email or website before entering? You never know how the browser from which we access the websites may be compromised, Tricks as simple as changing an “L” for an “I” can make you believe that you are entering your trust page, that way you would be giving your access password to hackers who now have your personal information. You can use third-party pages that are responsible for verifying that a link is secure before entering.

Multi-factor authentication It will prevent even someone who has been able to steal your password from having access to withdraw funds, change passwords or change email address, since they will need access to two out of three authentication factors. This also allows you that in case of loss of any authentication method, you can confirm your identity through the use of other security mechanisms.