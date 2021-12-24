Raquel Buenrostro, head of the SAT, has pointed out that more than 50% of the people who carry out an economic activity do so informally, while one out of every three liters of gasoline or diesel consumed in Mexico is contraband. In the alcoholic beverages market, 35% of its sales are of smuggled merchandise; 40% in textiles and 35% in shoes.

The challenge for the authority is to make this type of crime be stopped and that the offenders pay their taxes. And one way to do it is through freezing the bank accounts up to the amount owed (with everything and its updates).

When can the SAT freeze bank accounts?

The SAT explains that you can apply this type of measure when:

1. The taxpayer has tax debts and did not file a defense or the final resolution was in his favor. Consequently, the authority exercises the collection and requests directly to the multiple banking institutions the immobilization and transfer of the resources that it locates in your name, up to the amount of your updated tax debts and their accessories (surcharges, fines and execution expenses ).

2. The deceased faces tax debts subject to some means of defense and there is an obligation to guarantee them, and has not offered any guarantee, consequently, the authority orders multiple banking institutions to freeze enough deposits to guarantee up to the Amount of your updated tax debts and their accessories (surcharges, fines and execution expenses).

What to do if the SAT froze your accounts?

The Treasury clarifies that people can request that bank deposits not be immobilized, but in exchange they must provide a guarantee such as:

– Money deposit or letter of credit issued by an authorized banking institution.

– Pledge or mortgage.

– Bond granted by authorized institution.

– Joint and several obligation assumed by a third party that verifies its suitability and solvency.

– But in the administrative proceedings.

– Securities or credit portfolio of the taxpayer himself.

“The SAT notifies you of this act via the tax mailbox or in person, as long as this tax authority has a record of your email or you are contactable at your tax address, otherwise the notification is made by podium”, details the agency.

And what happens if I have a tax debt?

If this is your case, you should know that you have 30 business days to pay or guarantee your debt, otherwise the SAT will initiate actions to collect it, even through embargo.

“The seizure of assets is carried out with a document called an order of execution, which is issued by the SAT and in which it is ordered to require you to pay; With this document, SAT personnel go to your home or place where your assets are located and at that time they ask you to prove that you have made the payment of your debt, otherwise, the seizure of your assets continues, which may remain under your protection or be taken to the warehouses that the SAT has for this purpose, once the above is done, the SAT with the support of appraisers determines the value of the seized assets, and then calls for the sale of the assets (auction ) and apply the value obtained from the sale to the amount of your tax debt ”, details the Treasury on its website.

“If the value of the goods is enough to cover the amount of tax debts, then your debt is fully paid; but if it cannot cover it, the SAT issues another requirement to extend the embargo for the remaining amount and goods are seized again until your tax debt is fully covered ”, adds the authority.

It is important to know that before any attempt of abuse by the SAT, people can go to the Taxpayer Defense Attorney (Prodecon) to receive free, agile and simple orientation, advice, consultation, representation and legal defense services .

The telephone numbers are 55 12 05 90 00 | 800 611 0190.