The personality is marked by temperament and character, causing genetics and environmental aspects loaded with transformation that make us unique. That is, as we go through each of the stages of life we ​​can retain dominant traits. But there are other aspects that allow a psychosocial coupling, such as maturity, which give flexibility, balance and harmony to our way of being.

Therefore, at present the stereotyped concept of the rigid personality that accompanies old age has had to be reassessed. Giving it a more modern approach, full of vitality. Because today’s older adults have a lifestyle that improves their personality, thanks to the fact that they have greater social permanence. In the same way, they offer a development of skills that makes them more active, physically, intellectually and emotionally.

With time everything changes

Extraversion, neuroticism, kindness, openness to experience and responsibility are aspects that evaluate our personality. However, life experiences, the social environment in which they move, the state of health, the degree of independence and the economic conditions, can generate important changes in the personal stamp of the elderly.

Some scholars have revealed various types of personalities in old age, reflecting that they do not appear in only one way. Rather, they can be intermingled or presented in a temporary way, according to the circumstances. This is how the personalities of old age are classified as Reorganized. Integrated and focused. Successfully disengaged. Persistent Limited Support seekers. Apathetic and disorganized. 1

Given in a special way, because this age group in conditions unrelated to disease, disability and dependency. It is characterized by having a great sense of reality, good communication skills, they apply resilience and give meaning to life. Likewise, they want to learn new things, be in tune with technology, travel, enjoy other experiences and have healthy relationships, free from imposed social standards.

Aging and personality are individual processes that cannot be cordoned off in a rigid framework, as the theories of disengagement, role loss, and stratifications did. Where they were isolated from the social scene, classifying them as worthless entities. Therefore, we must leave behind the myths about old age, because their behavior, social adjustment and quality of life will be determined by the way they have lived and their motivation about the present.

On the other hand, talk about the personality in old age when there are pathologies or cognitive disorders. It is making room for depression, insecurity, and possible dependency. However, geriatric and medical guidance, as well as family group intervention, become a great support to build a flexible and harmonious behavior, adjusted to the needs and the will to live. 2

The personality is made up of psychic characteristics that mark the way of feeling, acting and thinking. Influenced by the environment, defeats and failures, personal development and lifestyle. Therefore, the way we face life in old age must be malleable, adapting to changes responsibly. But with the freedom to be and think without social restrictions or established guidelines that constrain freedom.

