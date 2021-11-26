Can the iPad 9 beat the Pro of 2018? Attentive to the comparison

To these two devices they are separated by several years in time However, since they are two totally different ranges of the same product, it is possible that many users may hesitate to purchase one or the other based on the benefits they are capable of providing. Below we will briefly comment on which are the most significant.

Another difference lies in the way of unlocking the device. The presence of the Face ID on the Pro makes it much more comfortable to use this device, while the Touch ID it is still the method that iPad 9 users have to use.

As to power You will hardly be able to find differences, in the case of the Pro model it has the A12X Bionic chip while the iPad 9 enjoys the A13 Bionic chip.

Our conclusion

The truth is that the 11-inch iPad Pro of 2018 it is still a device that in most cases it will give you better benefits than the 9th generation iPad. Nevertheless, This does not speak badly of the iPad 9, but on the contrary, that Apple has been able to give the same power to both devices speaks highly of this iPad.

On the other hand, it is normal that technologies that today are still reserved for iPad Pro models, are not present in the cheapest iPad model that Apple has on the market. At the end of the day, although they are two devices that today could be compared, the truth is that are two ranges focused on two totally different audiences.