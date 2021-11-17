The top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization continue to change over time as the industry matures. Solana (SOL) has seen its value skyrocket so far this year and has been consistently processing more than 2,500 transactions per second.

The price of the cryptocurrency, according to data from TradingView, is up nearly 13,000% so far this year, as the year started with SOL trading slightly below $ 2. Solana is now changing hands on the exchanges for about $ 240.

Solana is a blockchain platform that aims to achieve high transaction speeds at low cost without sacrificing decentralization. To do this, it relies on a number of unique features, including a “proof of history” mechanism. This allows Solana to process about 50,000 transactions per second, compared to seven for Bitcoin and 15 for Ethereum.

Since the Solana network supports smart contracts, decentralized financial applications (DeFi) have found a home in it. Its ecosystem now has nearly $ 15 billion in crypto assets locked in it, according to data from DeFiLlama.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Kraken Intelligence Director Pete Humiston noted that nearly all crypto assets have benefited from a year-long run to the rise, although Solana has seen “a particularly strong price appreciation due to her Web 3.0 experience. . ”

Humiston added that transactions at Solana are “instantaneous, cost a fraction of a cent, and the ecosystem is easy to navigate thanks to easy-to-use wallets and applications,” which contributes to its adoption.

Solana’s adoption may be the result of demand from retail investors who have run out of Ethereum’s price, according to Mindaugas Butkus, chief technology officer at Solana-based decentralized exchange Solanax. He told Cointelegraph:

Butkus added that Solana’s entry-level protocols attracted users for the same reason that Ethereum’s DeFi space initially did: a burgeoning innovation that led to a booming ecosystem with a good user experience.

Is Solana a threat to Ethereum?

When the price of Solana rose, many speculators suggested that SOL will one day surpass Ether (ETH) to become the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Solana’s focus on maintaining its decentralization while offering near-instant transactions at a low cost has been one way to attract users, but there is more to Ethereum than gas fees.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Adrian Kolody, founder of Domination Finance – a non-custodial exchange focused on domain pairs – said he believes there are “too many users committed to Ethereum” for it to be surpassed by Solana.

For Kolody, Ethereum is “a truly decentralized network while Solana falls further into the SpeedFi category.” For him, there are idealists who refuse to interact with any ecosystem other than Ethereum:

“Ethereum would have to fully bottle up its promises for Ethereum 2.0 in the next few years for Solana to top it, and even if that happens, it is still highly unlikely.”

For Kraken Intelligence’s Humiston, it is in the “realm of whether Solana can trade online with Ethereum this cycle if it maintains momentum and grows its community of developers and users.”

Humiston added that Ethereum has a “number of tailwinds of its own” that could justify its price rising further this cycle. For the analyst, this possible price appreciation is “the reason why diversification among the largest smart contract platforms is worth considering” at this time.

Markus Bopp, CTO of the Unifty codeless non-fungible token (NFT) platform, told Cointelegraph that he believes Solana has “great technical potential”, and as it matures and developers organically jump into its network “it could be a good # 3 “.

Bopp added that “this will take years to build,” and right now it is “much easier as a developer to jump into EVM due to the much lower barriers to entry,” concluding:

“That being said, Ethereum simply cannot compete with the speed of transactions on Solana that developers can increasingly look at.”

Jack McDonald, CEO of digital asset custody company Standard Custody & Trust Company, told Cointelegraph that Ethereum “will always rank highly in terms of market capitalization” thanks to its first-mover advantage and its ” important network effects. “

McDonald, whose company staked Solana to institutions earlier this month, added that Ethereum needs to make its transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism well and “do it smoothly and in a timely manner as that will fix its gas rate problem. “

Solana’s 17-hour interruption

On September 14, Solana’s network was disconnected for approximately 17 hours after suffering a denial of service outage. At that time, the Twitter account Solana Status explained that a large increase in the transaction load, up to 400,000 per second, overwhelmed the network, causing it to start to fork.

Solana’s beta corenet encountered a large increase in transaction load peaking at 400,000 TPS. These transactions flooded the transaction processing queue, and the lack of prioritization of network-critical messaging caused the network to begin to fork.

After Solana’s engineers were unable to stabilize the network, its community of validators coordinated a reboot that brought it back to full speed. That same day, Ethereum’s layer two rollup network Arbitrum One reported that its sequencer went offline for about 45 minutes.

The attacks did not affect the Ethereum network, which according to Domination Finance’s Kolody was to be expected. Kolody noted that Ethereum is “fully decentralized and it is essentially impossible for the network to be completely shut down”, which is “the reason gas rates can become incredibly high.”

Ethereum’s resilience, he said, is part of the reason it “will always have users and developers building on it.” Kraken Intelligence’s Humiston said the incident was the result of an “unprecedented lawsuit” that did not scare investors.

Humiston further noted that once the network was back online, SOL’s price rallied back to pre-network levels. For the analyst, this “suggests that investors did not see the incident as ruinous to Solana’s overall narrative and its value proposition.”

If anything, Humiston concluded, Solana’s price action demonstrated that the market “recognizes the difficulties of building a globally distributed system and expects growing pains as the network scales, evolves and innovates.” For other experts, however, things are not so clear.

A setback in the network?

While most experts seem to agree that Solana’s 17-hour outage was a minor setback in a fledgling network, others believe it may represent an issue that needs to be addressed before further outages occur.

According to a Solana network explorer, the network has already processed more than 39.6 billion transactions and currently processes more than 2,300 transactions per second. However, part of those transactions may be in part “thousands of critical consensus messages” that all blockchains have but do not process as transactions.

That’s according to Justin Giudici, head of product at Telos Blockchain, who told Cointelegraph that these processes “are normally handled separately from on-chain transactions through a different communication channel – for good reason.”

According to Giudici, Solana’s design approach “results in astonishing scalability claims” that are “totally misleading.” Giudici said that, in real terms, the lack of separation of critical processes “necessary for the execution of each Solana node from the actual transaction that prevents the correct prioritization of CPU cycles”, which led to the crash.

Giudici sees Solana’s 17-hour outage as a “serious problem” for the network, as he believes that if Solana sees “enough real transactions,” which, he said, is estimated at “just 200-300 transactions per second “, these may” exceed the priority of the operation of core network processes due to the lack of separation of concerns in the network architecture. ”

Interest in Solana continues to grow

Interest in Solana has continued to grow, as evidenced by its growing DeFi ecosystem, which has been supported by the launch of new NFT markets and collections. Its cheap transaction fees make it an attractive alternative for retail investors, although institutions are keeping an eye on it as well.

McDonald of Standard Custody & Trust Company revealed that institutional investors are not the only ones interested in Solana. In his words, the firm has had a “tremendous institutional interest” in guarding and betting on SOL.

Oscar L. Andrade, founder of the Solana-based DeFi platform, Bancambios, pointed out high-profile projects built on Solana: Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has partnered with Solana Ventures to launch a Web 3.0 investment fund and on social projects, while Brave founder Brendan Eich announced that it will integrate with Solana on its privacy-enabled browser. Andrade told Cointelegraph:

“Reddit and Brave are bringing millions of users into the Solana ecosystem because they realized that it has the potential to help cryptocurrencies achieve mass adoption. Its near-free transactions and instant finality make use of blockchain technology. be perfect. “

McDonald predicted that the boom will continue as institutional investors continue to invest in Solana and retail investors follow that trend. Wall Street’s interest in cryptocurrency has been such that SOL became the third cryptocurrency to reach the Bloomberg terminal, after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether.

Solana’s features have attracted a large number of users, but that’s not the only thing that helps it stand out. Its booming DeFi space is allowing retail investors to explore new financing options, decentralized exchanges and non-fungible tokens at affordable prices.

It remains to be seen if Solana will maintain its status as a benchmark platform for its features, or if Ethereum and ETH’s Layer 2 scaling solutions will grow beyond it.