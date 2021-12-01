Every day millions of people take selfies with their smartphones or webcams to share online. And they almost invariably smile when they do.

Computer vision software, based on algorithms that researchers have developed. You can analyze short videos, including short clips created while taking selfies. Detecting subtle movements of the facial muscles that are invisible to the naked eye.

The software can then predict with remarkable precision whether a person taking a selfie is likely to develop Parkinson’s disease. As reliably as expensive portable digital biomarkers that monitor motor symptoms.

The researchers describe the technology in Nature Digital Medicine.

SELF-TESTING FOR PARKINSON’S DISEASE RISK

“Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological disorder,” says Ehsan Hoque, associate professor of informatics at the University of Rochester. “What if, with the permission of the people. Could we analyze those selfies and give them a reference in case they show early signs? “

Smiles aren’t the only behaviors Hoque and his lab can test for early symptoms. This, from Parkinson’s disease or related disorders.

Researchers have developed a five-prong test that neurologists could administer to patients sitting in front of webcams. From your computers hundreds of miles away.

This could be transformative for patients who are quarantined, immobile. Who live in underdeveloped areas where access to a neurologist is limited, says Hoque.

In addition to making the smile bigger and alternating it with a neutral expression three times, test patients are also asked to:

Read a complex written sentence aloud

Tap your index finger with your thumb 10 times as fast as possible Make the most displeased look possible, alternating with a neutral expression, three times Raise your eyebrows as high as possible, then lower them as low as you can, three times slowly

Using machine learning algorithms, the computer program shows, in minutes, a percentage probability of each of the tests if the patient shows symptoms of Parkinson’s disease or related disorders.

What exactly is the program looking for?

When patients smile, the software can detect if they show less control over their facial muscles while smiling, a symptom of Parkinson’s disease that doctors call “modularity.”

However, it will be a while before Hoque and his researchers can begin seeking permission to analyze people’s selfies, or even before neurologists can implement the five-prong test that researchers have developed.

“An algorithm will never be 100% accurate,” says Hoque. What if he makes a mistake? We want to be very careful and follow FDA guidance if we want someone from anywhere in the world to try this and get an evaluation. “

Additionally, there is a whole family of movement disorders that are closely related to Parkinson’s disease, including ataxia, Huntington’s disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and multiple dystrophy.

“They all share similar tremor symptoms, but tremors are very different in nature,” says Hoque. “However, even expert neurologists find it very, very difficult to tell them apart.”

Researchers have made great progress in detecting Parkinson’s disease by automatically analyzing expressions, voice, and motor movements. However, more work is needed to develop algorithms to differentiate how these involuntary tremors differ among other movement disorders, including ataxia and Huntington’s.

