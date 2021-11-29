Don’t get your hopes up, Android Auto cannot run high-caliber games as Tesla cars do with The Witcher 3. They are simply eight minigames Inspired by some classics that you will not even need to install, as they will already be integrated into the application itself.

Many users miss compatibility with some tools more, although these can be implemented in a somewhat illegal way, managing to add functions that can really be of great help. However, the American company seems to be listening to users and has decided to add the possibility to play video games from the screen of your vehicle. It is not intended for navigation, but it is good entertainment.

This is possible thanks to GameSnacks, a software within the Google application that allows you to run these titles. To find out if your version of Android Auto already has it, it is as easy as accessing the app settings, clicking on ‘Customize apps menu’ and check that GameSnacks appears in the list. Keep it simple, the list is sorted alphabetically.

What can you play

As we have mentioned previously, you have a selection of eight games for Android Auto. To access them, all you have to do is make sure that you have the necessary version and connect the app to your car. Once you complete these simple steps, you will see how the GameSnacks application appears on the screen without having to download anything to your mobile. Access it and the available minigames will appear.

Bubble woods

Cannonballs 3D

Find 500 Differences

Onet Connect Classic

Pin the UFO

Unblock That

Zoo boom

2048 Giant

It should be noted that this functionality added in one of the latest updates cannot be used when the car is running. This is totally logical and understandable since it can generate all kinds of distractionseven if it is not used by the driver himself.

On the other hand, there is the possibility that the list of available deliveries will be expanded later, although for the moment already we can hang out while we wait for that friend who is always late. Furthermore, none of them require Internet connection, so forget about wasting your phone data.