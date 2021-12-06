The vast majority of these are excessively toxic, so it is advisable to keep the boat away from the little ones. Likewise, it is a highly corrosive product, so it could damage any material on which its use is not recommended.

KH7 is a product commonly used for household cleaning. With it you can degrease all kinds of elements on a wide variety of surfaces. This is allowed by the formula that constitutes its components, which are: Water, fatty ethoxylated alcohol, sodium rental sulfate, sodium alkylbenzo sulfonate, propylene glycol, monoethanolamine, calcium chloride, fragrance, subtilisin, A-amylase, lilial, cinnamon amyl, methlchloroisothiazolinone, methilisothiazolinone.

On more than one occasion you have surely noticed the enormous amount of dirt that the case of your device stores. Nothing bad comes from time to time get it out of your Case to clean up debris that accumulates around the edges, but clean up this protective accessory is also advisable. Even you can use KH7 for it.

Be careful with the material

You may be wondering how to clean your case, but first you should know that there are many ways to do this. Yes, you can use KH7 and, in fact, it is a very effective way, as this will eliminate any kind of stain. However, you must have be very careful with the material of your cover, since the use of this grease remover is not recommended on some surfaces.

Most of the current terminal housings are generally manufactured from elements such as plastic, silicone, TPU gel or leather. If you are going to use this cleaner, check that your phone case is not designed with this last material. Leather is a skin and the company recommends not applying stain remover on them. If it is plastic, check that it is not made of polycarbonate, as it is not advisable to use it on it.

Clean your leather case

If you use one for your phone protective leather shell, do not worry. There are other effective ways to clean them. Leather is a very delicate material and should be kept away from corrosive products so as not to damage the fabric.

The best option for this is to use a damp microfiber cloth like the one used to clean glasses. Pour some hand soap over it and gently apply it to the surface. It is advisable not to use a lot of water to moisten the handkerchief, as we could damage the material. Not as much as if it were a product like KH7, but enough that it does not look properly.

In the case of polycarbonate plastic, you can follow these same steps. This time, nothing happens because the cloth is too wet, but it is not very good for us either, since it will take longer to dry.