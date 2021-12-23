The most common thing is that when we contract a fiber optic or convergent fiber and mobile rate, the technician is in charge of coming to our house with everything necessary for us to have an Internet connection in our home. Router, decoder, ONT or telephone, the technician is the one who proceeds to connect it to their networks. Once this process is finished, all this equipment remains in our house until we decide to change companies and in some cases we are forced to return said equipment.
If we hire Digi fiber, there are several routers that we can receive in our house, since Digi installs several different routers. As explained by the Romanian operator, we cannot choose which one we want to be installed and it will depend on who the technician brings to do the installation that day. Regarding the question of whether we can use a router other than Digi, operators do not usually like us to use other equipment different from the one they provide to connect to their networks, be it the router, the ONT or both devices. . Some, as is the case with Digi, yes they offer the connection data so that we can configure third-party devices, but this has not always been the case.
Digi allows you to use your own router
Many of Digi’s customers have long demanded the option of using a different router than the one provided by the Romanian operator. In this case Digi has responded to requests of its users making it possible for us to use another router of our choice.
If we go to the question and answer section of their website when asked “Can I use a router other than Digi?” the operator’s response is as follows:
“Yes, we allow our clients the possibility of having broadband service using their own router. For this we provide the PPPoE keys to configure the router itself by calling 1200. Remember! Service not compatible with DIGI Tel and in order to receive technical support, it is necessary to have the DIGI router connected ”.
And indeed, if we contact the operator through the customer service or from the same web chat, Digi will send us the PPPoE keys instantly by email. However, SIP data for landlines does not provide it. As indicated in a textual way on the web and in the message that we receive once the PPPoE keys have been requested, Digi advises us that in case we need technical attention We must use the router provided by the company, so they recommend saving your router in case we need technical help in the future.