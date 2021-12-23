If we hire Digi fiber, there are several routers that we can receive in our house, since Digi installs several different routers. As explained by the Romanian operator, we cannot choose which one we want to be installed and it will depend on who the technician brings to do the installation that day. Regarding the question of whether we can use a router other than Digi, operators do not usually like us to use other equipment different from the one they provide to connect to their networks, be it the router, the ONT or both devices. . Some, as is the case with Digi, yes they offer the connection data so that we can configure third-party devices, but this has not always been the case.

Digi allows you to use your own router

Many of Digi’s customers have long demanded the option of using a different router than the one provided by the Romanian operator. In this case Digi has responded to requests of its users making it possible for us to use another router of our choice.

If we go to the question and answer section of their website when asked “Can I use a router other than Digi?” the operator’s response is as follows: