HBO Spain subscribers have already made the switch to the new HBO Max platform without having to cancel their HBO account. After downloading the new HBO Max application, they have been able to access the new platform with the same credentials, in addition to maintaining the price of 8.99 euros per month. However, the streaming platform has not communicated that it is possible to try HBO Max without having to pay.

HBO Max does not have a free trial version

Currently HBO Max does not have any type of free trial to test the service at no cost. While HBO has not raised prices and continues to maintain them at 8.99 euros per month, if we want to access its content we will have to pay. The only thing that HBO Max has offered since its launch is an offer valid until November 30, 2021 that allows us to pay 4.49 euros forever instead of 8.99 euros per month of the usual price. That is to say, pay 50% forever.

This is an offer for new users, So it may be interesting to you whether you have never used HBO Max or if you have another account and prefer to cancel it to benefit from this limited-time promotion.