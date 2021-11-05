After the arrival of HBO Max to Spain on October 26, many users have decided to subscribe to the streaming platform to start enjoying the improvements that have been implemented on the platform, but does HBO Max offer a version free trial?
HBO Spain subscribers have already made the switch to the new HBO Max platform without having to cancel their HBO account. After downloading the new HBO Max application, they have been able to access the new platform with the same credentials, in addition to maintaining the price of 8.99 euros per month. However, the streaming platform has not communicated that it is possible to try HBO Max without having to pay.
HBO Max does not have a free trial version
Currently HBO Max does not have any type of free trial to test the service at no cost. While HBO has not raised prices and continues to maintain them at 8.99 euros per month, if we want to access its content we will have to pay. The only thing that HBO Max has offered since its launch is an offer valid until November 30, 2021 that allows us to pay 4.49 euros forever instead of 8.99 euros per month of the usual price. That is to say, pay 50% forever.
This is an offer for new users, So it may be interesting to you whether you have never used HBO Max or if you have another account and prefer to cancel it to benefit from this limited-time promotion.
HBO Max at half price forever
As it is a limited temporary offer, it will only be available until November 30, 2021. Also, this offer is only valid for new users. This means that you will have to register on the platform with an email that you have not previously used in HBO Spain, if that is the case. If you have never been registered in HBO Spain you can use any email. As for the payment data, they can be the same without any problem, like your name and personal data.
On the other hand, it must also be taken into account that the offer applies to the monthly subscription Self-renewing, so there is no option to pay for the one-year subscription all at once. Another aspect to keep in mind if you want to pay for HBO Max at half price forever is that the moment you cancel your subscription, you will lose this promotional price forever. This means that you must always keep a valid payment method, on the contrary, the subscription can be canceled because there is no money in the account where the subscription is charged.
HBO Spain started by launching a 30-day free trial with no obligation and later moving on to a two-week free trial. Unfortunately, in July 2021 this option disappeared. At the moment HBO Max still doesn’t have a free version in which you can test the platform at no cost, but the current promotion for new users with a price of 4.49 euros per month forever is a very good opportunity to test the renewed streaming content platform.