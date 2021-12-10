Calls over the Internet VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) are what we make without needing an active phone line. It is enough to have an Internet signal to perform them. In these cases, the audio is sent through our mobile phone, becoming digital data that is transmitted over the network to another device where it is interpreted so that the recipient hears the message again. This means that it is an alternative to conventional telephone calls and at Lowi we can talk over IP with any of the programs that require it. without any additional cost.

Lowi VoIP

Not all telephone operators allow us to make calls over the Internet, although more and more are including this service. The operation of VoIP calls is simple. When making a call to the chosen contact through applications like Skype or WhatsApp, the application converts the audio from our microphone into a digital signal. This is sent through the same application over the Internet until the recipient receives the data and translates it back into sound, which is what the person we are calling will hear.

One of its main advantages is that it does not matter where the person we want to call is, because we can use this system to do so at no additional cost. A few years ago it was common to pay about 30 euros for just a few minutes speaking from abroad. However, now we can do it for free. As everything in this life, not all are advantages And it must be taken into account that making this type of calls it is easy for our data rate to be exhausted if we are caught away from home and without access to WiFi.