We call over the Internet, we do them almost every day without realizing it. The use of the landline phone has gone into the background and now we send messages through social networks such as Instagram, Facebook or Tik Tok. Also by instant message applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram. But what are Internet calls? Can I use them if I’m from Lowi?
Calls over the Internet VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) are what we make without needing an active phone line. It is enough to have an Internet signal to perform them. In these cases, the audio is sent through our mobile phone, becoming digital data that is transmitted over the network to another device where it is interpreted so that the recipient hears the message again. This means that it is an alternative to conventional telephone calls and at Lowi we can talk over IP with any of the programs that require it. without any additional cost.
Lowi VoIP
Not all telephone operators allow us to make calls over the Internet, although more and more are including this service. The operation of VoIP calls is simple. When making a call to the chosen contact through applications like Skype or WhatsApp, the application converts the audio from our microphone into a digital signal. This is sent through the same application over the Internet until the recipient receives the data and translates it back into sound, which is what the person we are calling will hear.
One of its main advantages is that it does not matter where the person we want to call is, because we can use this system to do so at no additional cost. A few years ago it was common to pay about 30 euros for just a few minutes speaking from abroad. However, now we can do it for free. As everything in this life, not all are advantages And it must be taken into account that making this type of calls it is easy for our data rate to be exhausted if we are caught away from home and without access to WiFi.
It is necessary to have a data rate contracted
To make VoIP calls it is essential to have a data rate contracted, otherwise, if we are away from home we will not be able to make this type of calls. With Lowi we have mobile-only rates from 8 GB to 35 GB. Keep in mind that calls over the Internet consume data, so if you plan to use this service often, it would be better to opt for a rate with data to spare. In addition, Lowi’s mobile rates feature unlimited calls so you can also make calls from your phone in a traditional way.
If you prefer, you can also choose one fiber and mobile converged tariff from Lowi in which the most complete option has 600 Mb fiber and a mobile line with unlimited calls, 30 GB and accumulative data for 39.95 euros per month. In addition, Lowi now has a welcome gift from 25 GB free so that running out of gigs does not pose a problem in your rate.