When they do the fiber installation, normally the router is usually placed in the living room or in the area where the Smart TV is located. From there, we have to run cables to the rest of the house in case we want to improve our connection. But we can change of site Own o2 router?
The short answer is yes. The long answer requires a bit more explanation, since we can move the router, or simply expand our connection to make, for practical purposes, as if we had moved it.
The Ethernet cable is your best ally
Until a few years ago it could make sense change site router, but it no longer makes much sense if we have the possibility of taking an Ethernet cable to any part of the house. At present there are a multitude of mesh WiFi routers that allow replicate our WiFi network, while we can connect Ethernet cables to them. Thanks to this, it is as if we were connecting directly to the router.
Thus, if you prefer to maintain connectivity at the site of origin, it is best to take an Ethernet cable to where you want to have coverage, and install a WIFI repeater or a router in bridge mode. A cheap router with WiFi 5 can currently be found for just 20 euros, and one with WiFi 6 for just 40 euros. With them, we can completely change the way we use a room, since we will not only have WiFi coverage to Maximum speed, but we will have Ethernet ports to plug in other devices, such as consoles, computers or other televisions.
The advantage of putting a router in bridge mode or use a repeater, is that they can have the same name and main WiFi network password. Thus, when we walk around the house, the mobile will automatically connect to the network that offers the most power.
If you do not have the possibility of carrying an Ethernet cable, or you get poor WiFi signal to replicate it stably, a very convenient option is to use a PLC. A PLC uses the electrical network of our house to transmit the data signal from an emitting point to another receiver where we want to have the connection. However, this signal may be unstable, but it is still more stable than WiFi if we are far away.
You can buy fiber cables up to 200 meters
In the event that what you really want to do is change router, the most comfortable thing you can do is buy a fiber optic cable, although this can be more expensive than buying Ethernet cabling and a router. The cable that runs from the rosette to the o2 router fiber connector it can be purchased online or at any large DIY store.
For example, in the following link we have hoses of all kinds of lengths, with figures that go from half a meter to 200 meters. A 10 meter cable (11.80 euros) or a 20 meter cable (15.99 euros) can be more than enough to be able to change the location of our router to any other part of the home.