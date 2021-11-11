The short answer is yes. The long answer requires a bit more explanation, since we can move the router, or simply expand our connection to make, for practical purposes, as if we had moved it.

The Ethernet cable is your best ally

Until a few years ago it could make sense change site router, but it no longer makes much sense if we have the possibility of taking an Ethernet cable to any part of the house. At present there are a multitude of mesh WiFi routers that allow replicate our WiFi network, while we can connect Ethernet cables to them. Thanks to this, it is as if we were connecting directly to the router.

Thus, if you prefer to maintain connectivity at the site of origin, it is best to take an Ethernet cable to where you want to have coverage, and install a WIFI repeater or a router in bridge mode. A cheap router with WiFi 5 can currently be found for just 20 euros, and one with WiFi 6 for just 40 euros. With them, we can completely change the way we use a room, since we will not only have WiFi coverage to Maximum speed, but we will have Ethernet ports to plug in other devices, such as consoles, computers or other televisions.