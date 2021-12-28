When the technician is about to do the fiber installation in our house, he usually places the router in the living room near the television. In the event that we want to improve our Internet connection at home, we will have to run cables to the rest of the rooms in the house where we want to improve the connection. Another option is to move the router around, can we change the Lowi’s router around?
If we go to the official Lowi website, the operator has no objection to us deciding to move the site router. He advises us to be careful with the length of the cable and recommends that we let’s avoid putting it in closed places or with poor visibility so that the quality of the coverage is not affected. We are going to give you some more advice in case you intend to change the Lowi router of place.
Take an Ethernet cable anywhere in the house
We can change the site router or simply expand our connection, which, for practical purposes, will give the same result as if we had moved them. If we have the possibility of taking an Ethernet cable to the point in our home where we want to improve the connection, it does not make much sense to move the router around. Today we can get an infinity of mesh WiFi routers that will allow us to replicate the signal of our WiFi network and connect Ethernet cables to them. Thanks to this solution it is as if we were connecting directly to the Lowi router.
If you choose to maintain connectivity in the place where the technician located the Lowi router, the best option is to take an Ethernet cable to the place in the house where you want to improve the connection and install a bridge mode router or a WIFI repeater. Routers with WiFi 5 are around 20 euros and there are WiFi 6 models for about 40 euros.
In this way, in addition to having WiFi coverage Maximum speed In the chosen room, we will also have Ethernet ports to plug in other devices such as desktop computers, Smart TVs, consoles or laptops. The installation of a router in bridge mode or the use of a WiFi signal repeater gives us the advantage that both can have the same password and name of the main WiFi network. What does this mean? That as we move around the house, devices such as mobile or tablet will automatically connect to the network that offers the most power at all times.
Buy fiber cables
If, on the other hand, you prefer to move the Lowi router around, the best solution is to buy fiber optic cable, although it may not seem such a good option in your pocket, since it can be more expensive than buying Ethernet cabling and a router. You can find fiber optic cables in DIY stores or online.
So, if you decide to relocate your Lowi router or leave it in the same place where it was installed, these are two ways you can make the most of your fiber connection with Lowi.