If we go to the official Lowi website, the operator has no objection to us deciding to move the site router. He advises us to be careful with the length of the cable and recommends that we let’s avoid putting it in closed places or with poor visibility so that the quality of the coverage is not affected. We are going to give you some more advice in case you intend to change the Lowi router of place.

Take an Ethernet cable anywhere in the house

We can change the site router or simply expand our connection, which, for practical purposes, will give the same result as if we had moved them. If we have the possibility of taking an Ethernet cable to the point in our home where we want to improve the connection, it does not make much sense to move the router around. Today we can get an infinity of mesh WiFi routers that will allow us to replicate the signal of our WiFi network and connect Ethernet cables to them. Thanks to this solution it is as if we were connecting directly to the Lowi router.

If you choose to maintain connectivity in the place where the technician located the Lowi router, the best option is to take an Ethernet cable to the place in the house where you want to improve the connection and install a bridge mode router or a WIFI repeater. Routers with WiFi 5 are around 20 euros and there are WiFi 6 models for about 40 euros.