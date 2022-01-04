We could come to think that this is an excellent solution in the event that Windows Update does not work as it should. Keep in mind that this is a failure that the functionality of the system is much more common than we would like.

Precisely due to these errors or problems when downloading and installing a new Windows update, some choose to use alternative methods. As with many other content of all kinds, it would be possible to dip into P2P networks for these types of tasks. With this, what we want to tell you is that to correct these failures that we are talking about, we could download a Windows update through a Torrent file, or at least raise it.

One of the main reasons for all this is that more times than we and the Redmond firm would like, your updates cause problems. Many of these are usually related to compatibility with certain components, which results in malfunctions or even PC crashes. What’s more, sometimes users cannot even download the new update through the conventional method, that is, from Windows update .

Well, once we ask ourselves this question, it is worth mentioning that in certain circumstances we would have the possibility of downloading these updates through a Torrent file. To do this, it is enough that a user has compiled one or more elements of this type launched by Microsoft and create a file of this type from them. Then he has been able to upload to the P2P network to share them with the rest of the world.

This is possible to carry out both with independent updates, as well as with a Windows ISO image that integrates them. But with everything and with it, in the event that we use this download route to download a Windows update, it is possible that instead we will find a modified version of the system. In short, when asked if It is possible to download a Windows update via Torrent, the answer is yes.

Another thing is already if we consider the need to download these updates through P2P networks. Thus, assuming that we consider whether we should download these software items through a torrent file, In most occasions the answer we would say is, no.

Safe alternative to updating the system by hand

The main reason for all this is that it’s not worth taking risks and download something that we are going to install in our operating system and that in the end is not going to be what we really expected. Therefore, in the event that we do not have the possibility of using Windows Update in a conventional way, we have a much more reliable and secure solution at hand.

We refer to the possibility of using the Microsoft official catalog where we can find each and every one of the updates that have been released for the different versions of Windows. In this way we make sure to download the corresponding update without surprises.