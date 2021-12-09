Can I have two VPNs simultaneously to surf the Internet?

As to whether we can use two VPN at the same time the answer is yes. This concept can also be known as Double VPN . A VPN is a virtual private network that, through computer network technology, will offer us an extension of a local area network over a public network such as the Internet. We will achieve this by making a connection with the remote VPN server, of course, all traffic will be encrypted and authenticated from our computer to the remote VPN server.

The first thing we are going to see is if two VPNs can be used at the same time. Later we will see if the use of the double VPN could have any drawbacks. Finally, we will see if we could have another similar alternative to also improve privacy.

When we browse with a VPN, it is as if our data traveled in a tunnel protected from prying eyes thanks to encryption. In the case of using two VPNs, a second layer of privacy would be added to a traditional VPN service. In this case it would be like having two tunnels that keep us safe from the curious and from cybercriminals. Therefore, the use of a double VPN will give us greater guarantees when using this service.

Disadvantages of using two VPNs at the same time

Basically when we have two VPNs, what the second VPN is doing is preserving our privacy and security. We will increase the anonymity of our sent data regardless of whether the VPN we are using requires registration or not. A very important issue to keep in mind is that the using double VPN will slow down quite a bit and that normally the latency also goes up.

Keep in mind that, when encrypting the data, we generally have less real speed due to the encryption / decryption process of the data itself. In this case, since there are two VPNs simultaneously, it would be necessary to add additional resource consumption. In addition, it must be borne in mind that if the service is free instead of paid, the speed it offers us will be much lower.

In short, using two VPNs can be a very interesting solution to improve privacy on the network of networks. However, depending on the quality of both, the speed that we will obtain will be better or worse and therefore will affect our satisfaction.

Other alternatives to gain privacy

A lot of data about us is currently collected through trackers, cookies, and more. That is why more and more people are encouraged to use a VPN or a proxy to seek to guarantee our anonymity. Another combination that we can also use is that of a proxy. Like VPNs, there are also paid, free, and with different purposes. What a proxy server does is act as an intermediary between a source device and a destination device. It contributes to us, among other things, that the target computer will not know our public IP.

Therefore, the other available option that we would have instead of using a double VPN would be to use a proxy and a VPN.

As you have seen, although we can use two VPNs simultaneously, the real speed of the connection will be lower than if we use only one, and the latency could increase a lot, although it all depends on where the different VPNs are located geographically. we are connecting.