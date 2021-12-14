Undoubtedly this is an important change and on which we will notice differences in terms of the operation of the computer itself. This is something that will become even more apparent if we change other components such as memory or disk drives. However, with everything and with it in these lines we are going to focus on the CPU change. And it is that at this point we may wonder about the need to format the Windows-based computer.

Precisely about all this and what we will talk about below to help you in this type of situation. It must be borne in mind that these types of changes in the hardware of the equipment are increasingly common. We can choose to install, whenever possible, a more powerful CPU. It may also be the case that we are going to change the processor manufacturer. It is precisely for all this reason that, in order to avoid starting problems, we ask ourselves about the need to format Windows operating system to do an installation from scratch.

Format, or not, the device after changing the CPU

Well, to give you an approximate idea and to help you with this question, say that in these times it is not mandatory to do a format in Windows when changing the CPU. It is true that some of the drivers that we have installed at that moment in the operating system will no longer be valid. Also, this is an update that we should carry out manually.