The new generation of consoles began in late 2020. Microsoft released its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and Sony released the PlayStation 5. Much has been made of which is better: Xbox Series or PS5? , and today we are going to tell you in which operators you can get any of them.

Movistar only offers the PS4

If we go to the gaming section of the Movistar website, we can verify that neither the Xbox Series nor the PS5 are available for purchase, in fact, the 1TB PS4 is temporarily out of stock. When Movistar has stock of the PS4 we can finance it for 3 and 6 months without interest if we are clients. In the case of deciding to pay it in 3 installments it will cost us 109.67 euros per month and in 6 installments at 54.83 euros per month. We also have the option of getting it in 12 or 24 installments, but we will no longer benefit from interest-free financing. If we are not clients from the operator we can buy it with a single payment of 329 euros.

Buy PS5 in Orange

However, if we go to the website of Orange we can check that we have available on PlayStation 5 at a quite interesting price. The PS5 comes with additional DualSense, PS5 FIFA 22, and PS5 Spider Man: Miles Morales, in addition to including an extra controller. By contracting a convergent fiber and mobile rate with Orange we can achieve it from 27.50 euros per month in 24 installments. On the other hand, we will not be able to acquire the Xbox Series with Orange.