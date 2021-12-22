The new generation of consoles began in late 2020. Microsoft released its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and Sony released the PlayStation 5. Much has been made of which is better: Xbox Series or PS5? , and today we are going to tell you in which operators you can get any of them.
Movistar only offers the PS4
If we go to the gaming section of the Movistar website, we can verify that neither the Xbox Series nor the PS5 are available for purchase, in fact, the 1TB PS4 is temporarily out of stock. When Movistar has stock of the PS4 we can finance it for 3 and 6 months without interest if we are clients. In the case of deciding to pay it in 3 installments it will cost us 109.67 euros per month and in 6 installments at 54.83 euros per month. We also have the option of getting it in 12 or 24 installments, but we will no longer benefit from interest-free financing. If we are not clients from the operator we can buy it with a single payment of 329 euros.
Buy PS5 in Orange
However, if we go to the website of Orange we can check that we have available on PlayStation 5 at a quite interesting price. The PS5 comes with additional DualSense, PS5 FIFA 22, and PS5 Spider Man: Miles Morales, in addition to including an extra controller. By contracting a convergent fiber and mobile rate with Orange we can achieve it from 27.50 euros per month in 24 installments. On the other hand, we will not be able to acquire the Xbox Series with Orange.
Vodafone doesn’t have PS5, but it does have Xbox Series S
Finally, Vodafone, like Movistar, does not have availability of the PS5, but it does have Xbox Series S stock.
If we make a portability to Vodafone we can acquire the Xbox Series S with the Lite rate for 13.50 euros per month for 24 months (total € 33.49 / month) or 9 euros per month for 36 months (total € 28.99 / month). We can also obtain it with the rates: More, Unlimited Essential, Unlimited Advanced or Unlimited Plus or decide to pay it in cash for 324 euros. On the other hand, it is also available if we decide to contract one of the convergent fiber and mobile rates: Vodafone One Unlimited Advanced, Vodafone One Unlimited Plus 300 Mb or Vodafone Unlimited Plus 600 Mb.
On the other hand, the Vodafone catalog also contains the Xbox Series X 1TB, but at the moment it is out of stock. Vodafone gives us the option to leave our email address so that we can be notified when it is available again.
And it is that Christmas is just around the corner and they are being marked by the stock-outs of several star products as are these consoles. Everything indicates that there will continue to be a shortage of consoles until the second part of next year. The rebound in COVID-19 cases and the supply crisis is affecting virtually the entire tech industry.