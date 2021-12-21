Bizum has reached State Lotteries and Betting. This draw for the Christmas Lottery 2021, in addition to being able to buy the tickets, we will also be able to collect them (in the event that they are awarded), although under certain conditions

How to buy lottery with Bizum

Although there are several alternatives to Bizum, this method of sending payments through mobile phones and our own bank has become one of the most used by Spaniards. So much so that we can even buy Christmas Lottery with Bizum.

In order to avoid handling cash or bank cards, payments of any amount can be made through Bizum and as long as we have an account. In order to pay a lottery ticket in an administration we will have to generate a Bizum QR code through the app. This code is dynamic and it is different in each operation we perform. Therefore, it is only valid for one use and stays for 15 minutes until we finalize the transaction.