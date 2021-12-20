Can I be fined for looking at the smartwatch while driving?

The General Directorate of Traffic has taken action on the matter so that the number of accidents around distraction is considerably reduced. Based on the Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Safety, it is completely forbidden to use the smartwatch , and in the case of doing so, it is a reason for a fine for being considered Serious offense .

These accessories have become overly popular tools . Mainly, because they help us to consult the information of our terminal in a fast and accessible way. Despite these properties that it guarantees, it is of the utmost importance not to clear the view of the road, since even a minimal distraction can cause an accident. That is why the DGT has decided implement a fine to those who decide to look at their smartwatch while in command of the car.

Last week we talked to you about the possibility of a sanction for operating the phone’s GPS while driving. Today the issue is similar, since many users have quite a few doubts when it comes to using various devices behind the wheel, such as smart watches.

This question is framed within article 76, which states that control manually devices such as mobile phones, browsers or other similar devices is fully punishable. This means that, although it is not mentioned exactly, a smartwatch falls within these concepts.

Even so, it is quite difficult to judge whether a message was being consulted or just glancing at the time. Whatever the reason, you should pay full attention to the road regardless of the activity in question. In the event that an agent decides to fine us for using the smartwatch the sanction is based on 200 euros and the loss of three points of the card of driving.

Can I wear it?

Simply wearing a smartwatch on your wrist cannot be sanctioned for any reason. This would imply that they could also do it by keeping our phone in their pocket. Unless it is a device that directly interferes with the operation of the car, you cannot be fined.

The only possible fines in relation to this problem are related to distraction when keeping an eye on the smartwatch or manipulating it while the vehicle is in motion. In both cases the fine is the same, that is, the one mentioned a little above.

When you are driving you can not only endanger your life, but also that of the rest of the passengers and members of highway vehicles. Under this premise, it is of great relevance that our concentration is fixed on what happens on the road and nothing else.