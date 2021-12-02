From here we have the possibility to choose, buy, download, install our favorite video games directly and immediately. In addition, here we will have our own library of titles that we can complete as we add new games. But keep in mind that this software proposal that Valve offers us is not only limited to a store as such. In the same way we can interact with other users registered on the platform, exchange objects, share content and much more.

We carry out all this after registering for free on the platform itself through credentials that we must take care of and keep. And it is that we probably do not want anyone else to be able to access our library of Steam games and applications without permission. At the same time, as the years go by, it is more than likely that many of you feel proud of the size and content of this software title store. But we must bear in mind that we can not only add digital elements bought in this same store here, but we can also add external games.

Thus, at this point perhaps many of you wonder about the possibility of adding those video games that we have in physical CD or DVD format.