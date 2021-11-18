Researchers from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, along with other universities, have discovered a peculiar method to predict the molecular structure of potential new designer drugs. They have done it through the training of artificial intelligence, and the truth is that the result is surprising.

The comparisons with the science fiction film, ‘Minority Report’, have not been long in coming, because this AI could even predict which designer drugs of those detected would enter the market.

An AI that has discovered 8.9 million undeveloped drugs

By gathering information about illicit drugs from around the world, these researchers have been able to train an AI to discover new designer drugs that have not yet been manufactured. This system has discovered a total of 8.9 million results with a different chemical composition.

The interesting thing about all this is that of the 196 drugs recently developed while putting this system into operation, the neural network found more than 175 of them. Dr. David Wishart, from the University of Alberta and senior author of the research, commented the following:

“The fact that we can predict which designer drugs are likely to emerge on the market before they appear is a bit like the 2002 science fiction movie, ‘Minority Report,’ where prior knowledge about the criminal activities that were going to happening significantly helped reduce crime in a future world. “

This artificial intelligence is not only capable of identifying the molecular structure of millions of designer drugs, but also it could also predict which ones are most likely to hit the market. This could be of great help to the relevant authorities. It usually takes months to discover a new designer drug. With this, the investigation could take only a few days. In addition, this technology could be used in other investigations that study the molecular composition of other structures.

Via | Vancouver is Awesome