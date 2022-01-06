Travel to a new country, with a unknown language, It is a challenge for any human being. The first weeks are difficult, until the ear adjusts and, at least, individual words begin to be understood. It takes even longer to understand complete sentences and carry on a conversation. It’s tough on humans, yes, but what about the dogs?

This was the question that the researcher and neuroscientist asked herself Laura Cuaya when traveling from his Mexico natal to Hungary to carry out his postdoctoral work in the Laboratory of Neuroethology of Communication of the Department of Ethology of the Eötvös Loránd University. On the trip he was accompanied by his kun-kun dog, who until then had not heard a language other than Spanish.

Even if she continued to speak to him as usual, it was clear that she would have to listen to other languages, such as English or Hungarian. How would Kun-kun react? Would he realize it or would it all sound the same? The young researcher posed the question to her colleagues in both countries and together they decided to carry out an investigation, in which they would participate 18 dogs in total, including Kun-kun. And the results are most exciting; since, for the first time, it has been shown that a non-human brain can distinguish between different languages. Another thing is that they pay a lot of attention. But distinguish, they distinguish.

Dogs that can distinguish languages

In the study, published in NeuroImage, participated 18 dogs of different ages, previously trained to stand still while undergoing a brain scan. All of them had heard a single language throughout their lives. Either Spanish or Hungarian.

Therefore, the experiment consisted of three parts. In the first, the brain activity of the dogs would be scanned while a fragment in Spanish of The little Princeby Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. Later, the same would be done, but with a fragment in Hungarian. And finally, both languages ​​would be digitally mixed to obtain unintelligible phrases.

They not only distinguished languages, they also differentiated language from what is not

The first interesting piece of information was that the dogs were able to differentiate language from what is not. That is, the activity in your primary auditory cortex it was different when they heard real language, whether it was Spanish or Hungarian, and made up phrases.

Mind you, they weren’t paying attention like a human would. They were simply detecting words. But, so to speak, they didn’t care.

And they also distinguished languages, although this had to focus on their secondary auditory cortex. There, it was seen that the dogs were paying more attention to the words emitted in a known language. This effect was more tangible the older the animal was, from which it follows that throughout the time they spend living with their human friends, their brain collects words and adapts to the language in which they usually speak.

The results can be seen in a very beautiful video in which the researchers talk about the study as if it were a story. Counting Kun-kun’s life.

Animals that ‘speak’ dialects

It is the first time that something like this has been discovered, but it cannot be guaranteed that it only happens with dogs

It is often said that there are animals capable of speaking dialects. For example, the whistles and other sounds emitted by some cetaceans have been observed to vary between regions. But that doesn’t mean talk languages, much less that they are able to distinguish them when they come from human being.

That is something that has not been seen in any animal until now. Does it mean that only dogs can do it? It’s too early to tell. Maybe other animals can too and has not yet been discovered.

But what is clear is that, after all these years of domestication, dogs have adapted to humans on many levels. And between them it can be coupled to their way of speaking to the point of differentiating when a different language is being used.

Therefore, if you travel to a new country with your dog, think that at least you are not alone with all the trauma of not understand the language. The same thing happens to your furry friend, but possibly he coped with it much better than you.